Ruthie Henshall joins West End production of Eric and Ern Nov 8, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Morecambe and Wise duo comprised of Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel are set to return to London's West End as Eric and Ern, this time with special guest star Ruthie Henshall. They will perform for two nights only this February at the Duke of York's Theatre. Tickets for Eric and Ern are on sale now.

Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens are back to portray comic legends Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise in Eric and Ern, which will run for just two nights at London's Duke of York's Theatre on 2 and 9 February 2020.

The pair will perform a series of classic Morecambe and Wise sketches alongside some newly developed material created with the permission from the Morecambe and Wise estates. Ashpitel and Stephens will be joined by musical theatre actress Ruthie Henshall, who is perhaps best known for her roles in Les Miserables, Cats, Miss Saigon, and Chicago and who will be appearing as a special guest in Eric and Ern.

The London performances of the show will come after a UK tour for the duo, who have been writing for and performing Eric and Ern for nearly five years now. All of their scripts have been examined and authorised by the descendants of Morecambe and Wise before being performed live on stage. In 2014, Eric and Ern received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment and Family.

On her newly announced guest appearance, Ruthie Henshall stated, "I'm really looking forward to working with the boys again and their fantastic portrayal of Morecambe & Wise and what a thrill to be on stage with them at the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End!"

Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens also said, "We've worked with the amazing West End star Ruthie Henshall a couple of times now and we are both really looking forward to performing with her on the London stage – and getting back the fiver she owes us!"

