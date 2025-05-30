Menu
    6 Reasons You Need to See MJ The Musical in London

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Think you know what to expect from a Michael Jackson musical? Think again. MJ The Musical breaks the mold — it’s a high-octane, choreography-driven celebration of an icon, packed with surprises, jaw-dropping performances, and some of the biggest pop hits of all time. Here’s why you need to drop everything and get yourself to the Prince Edward Theatre.

    1. The Moves

    You know the moonwalk. You’ve seen the Smooth Criminal lean in the music videos. But seeing it live — and performed this well — is something else entirely. The choreography is nothing short of electric. It’s no wonder the show scooped up the 2025 Olivier Award for Best Choreography. Expect sharp footwork, iconic routines, and fresh interpretations that still stay true to the MJ style we all know and love.

    2. The Music

    More than 25 songs feature in the show — including over ten number-one hits. From the iconic bassline of Billie Jean to the anthemic power of Man in the Mirror, this soundtrack slaps. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to MJ’s catalogue, you’ll find yourself humming the tunes long after curtain call. (Beat It will be stuck in your head for days!)

    3. The Energy

    This isn’t a show you simply sit back and observe — MJ The Musical pulls you in from the first beat. With explosive choreography, hit after hit, and high-octane performances, it’s a celebration of an icon that keeps the energy sky-high. The atmosphere is electric, and by the end, that standing ovation isn’t just likely — it’s inevitable.

    4. The Cast

    The level of talent on that stage is insane. The cast of MJ The Musical delivers impressive performances across the board. Rather than simply impersonating MJ, the lead brings a thoughtful take on his style, capturing both the detail and spirit of one of the greatest entertainers on the planet! Backed by a strong ensemble of dancers and vocalists, the show is packed with polished, high-energy performances that do justice to the music and legacy.

    5. The Story

    While the music and dancing are enough to wow you, MJ also gives a fascinating peek behind the curtain. Set during the preparations for MJ’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, it explores the creative drive, perfectionism, and pressure behind the legend. It’s not a biography — it’s a portrait of genius at work.

    6. The Costumes

    Sequins? Check. That iconic white glove? Absolutely. From the Fedora hats to the red leather jackets, the costumes are recreated in dazzling detail. Whether you’re here for the fashion nostalgia or simply to marvel at the sparkle, the wardrobe alone is worth it.

    Critics are raving. Audiences are obsessed. Don’t miss your chance to see the show that’s lighting up the West End. Be part of the buzz.

    Book tickets to MJ The Musical now.
