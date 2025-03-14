Menu
    Rachel Zegler to star in Jamie Lloyd's Evita

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The highly anticipated revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita at London's Palladium has announced its lead, and it’s a literal dream casting. Rachel Zegler, who most recently starred in the Broadway smash-hit revival of Romeo & Juliet opposite Heartstopper’s Kit Connor, will take on the role of Eva Perón. We know we shouldn’t cry but you’d be hard pressed not to shed a tear or two from pure joy! 

    Zegler, renowned for her roles in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and the upcoming Snow White film, brings both vocal prowess and acting depth to this iconic character in her West End debut.

    Directed by Jamie Lloyd, known for his innovative approaches to classic musicals like Sunset Boulevard and Much Ado About Nothing, this production of Evita promises a fresh perspective on the life of Argentina's First Lady. Lloyd's previous rendition of Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in 2019 received critical acclaim, and this upcoming staging is described as "an evolution" of that production.

    Evita chronicles the journey of Eva Perón from her humble beginnings to becoming a powerful political figure in Argentina, featuring memorable songs like "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall." With Zegler's casting, audiences can anticipate a compelling and dynamic portrayal of this complex historical figure.

    If that still hasn’t sold it for you, (firstly, are you okay?) then we’ve listed seven reasons why you need to see this classic musical.

    The musical is scheduled to run from June 14 to September 6, 2025, with the official opening night on June 27. Book your official tickets today!

