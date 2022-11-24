Q&A with The Mousetrap's George Banks and Sara Lessore Nov 24, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Conceived by the best-selling novelist of all time Agatha Christie, the genre-defining murder mystery The Mousetrap at St Martin's Theatre is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary in the West End with a landmark performance on Friday 25th November 2022. Seven strangers find themselves trapped in a remote countryside guesthouse as the news of a murder travels across London. Within the panic and paranoia, it becomes obvious that there is a killer amongst them, but who will be next? Ahead of our exclusive Black Friday offer, we sat down with George Banks (Coronation Street) who plays Giles Ralston and Sara Lessore (The Tempest and A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Mollie Ralston.

Conceived by the best-selling novelist of all time Agatha Christie, the genre-defining murder mystery The Mousetrap at St Martin's Theatre is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary in the West End with a landmark performance on Friday 25th November 2022. Seven strangers find themselves trapped in a remote countryside guesthouse as the news of a murder travels across London. Within the panic and paranoia, it becomes obvious that there is a killer amongst them, but who will be next? Ahead of our exclusive Black Friday offer, we sat down with George Banks (Coronation Street) who plays Giles Ralston and Sara Lessore (The Tempest and A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Mollie Ralston.

1. Why do you think the mousetrap has endured for 70 years?

George: I think because It’s a lot of fun and I think because everybody has an instinct where they want to solve a puzzle, Agatha Christie put together a great little puzzle and all the characters are so well rounded! You can’t help but get sucked into the world and everybody's just a suspect.

Sara: It’s just a classic isn’t it? It’s the OG classic! One of the first big murder mysteries!

George: I think it’s just brilliantly crafted, it takes you to places that you don’t expect.

Sara: You honestly have no idea. For the whole show, you’re on the edge of your seat going ‘oh no it's them, oh no now it's them!’ it has you guessing and you’re never sat comfortably. In the best way, you’re at the edge of your seat.

2. If you aren’t playing your current role, who else in the show would you like to play?

George: Trotter, I love being a detective. Or Wren, but I think Wren is a classic…everyone says Wren don’t they?

Sara: I think…I’d want to be Major Metcalf, Major Metcalf is so much fun. I love characters that sort of come in and then go off on a completely random tangent, which he does, and he does it very brilliantly. He’s a character that’s very funny and charming. You know, I think I might be the right kind of age to do that when the 100th anniversary comes along so if you guys want to have me back in, that’d be fantastic!

3. What is your favourite autumnal treat?

Sara: I like to make roasted spiced pumpkin soup, it’s literally my favourite thing to make, that’s what I look forward to all year, as soon as Autumn hits I’m going…yes, pumpkins, pumpkin soup! I love it. You roast the seeds with a bit of salt, pepper, and paprika and then they act as your croutons and you can eat them whole, it’s divine!

George: Mine is just…well this is going to sound awful, but mines just minced pies. Minced pies appear in autumn, and I’m so happy that they appear in autumn and Christmas, and I think I’ve genuinely eaten a minced pie every day that we’ve rehearsed. It’s a problem, but they’re delicious.

4. Speaking of treats, what are you hoping to treat yourself to this Black Friday?

George: Hmm, I don’t know, I’m a massive nerd, so I really love games. I’ll probably get a game to play on my commute, I should probably read a book, but I just love games.

Sara: Are you a gamer?

George: Yeah I’m a gamer. We’ve never talked about this. Big nerd, lots of games!

Sara: I will probably get all of my Christmas presents out of the way. I know it sounds ridiculous, I know it’s boring, but that’s my treat to myself, planning! It’s always last minute for me.

George: You’ve made me sound so bad!

Sara: It’s just so that I’m organised, I’m just so bad at planning so I have to try and get it out of the way now especially now that we’re on this job.

George: I too will be buying gifts for people…amongst my games.

