Prime Day Deal Reveal: The Magic Flute

Princes and sorcerers and serpents, oh my! Enchanted opera The Magic Flute is set to make a triumphant return for the upcoming ENO Season.

Pictured: Pamina is visited by the three spirits

This fantastic fairy-tale opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart returns to the English National Opera next year at the London Coliseum. It will be directed by Simon McBurney, whose recent direction of The Encounter at the Barbican received a fleet of five-star reviews from critics, as well as overwhelming praise from London theatregoers.

The Magic Flute tells the tale of Prince Tamino and a bird-catcher named Papageno as they team up to rescue Pamina, the Queen of the Night’s daughter. But who, or what, they are rescuing her from remains shrouded in mystery. The duo are given magical instruments to aid them on their journey while three spirits guide them along the way. Follow them on their mythical adventure as they conquer various trials and tribulations to rescue Pamina and discover the true meaning of love and happiness.

The cast of The Magic Flute sees English tenor Rupert Charlesworth (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Prince Tamino, British soprano Lucy Crowe (Handel’s Agrippina) as Pamina, Dutch baritone Thomas Oliemans (La Bohème) as Papageno, company favourite and British bass Brindley Sherratt (L'anima del filosofo) as Sarastro and the highly prolific German soprano Julia Bauer as the conniving Queen of the Night. Conductor Ben Gernon, who is known as the Principal Guest at the BBC Philharmonic, will be making his ENO debut in The Magic Flute.

Although the original opera featured a German libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, the London production will be sung in English with surtitles projected above the stage.

The Magic Flute will play at the London Coliseum from 14 March 2018 until 11 April 2019. The upcoming English National Opera production is poised to be an unforgettable event, and now you can get your tickets to see this timeless Mozart classic at a discount of up to 30%.

