Prime Day Deal Reveal: The King and I Jul 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) When two completely different worlds collide, can true love and acceptance conquer all? That is the question raised in the classic tale of The King and I, a musical based on a true story, which has been staged worldwide for nearly 70 years. Having last played in the West End nearly 20 years ago, the show has been met with widespread critical acclaim for its long-awaited return. And now, as part of London Theatre Direct's Amazon Prime Day deals this month, you can get the full cultural experience of The King and I with a complimentary pre-theatre dinner at Busaba Eathai and a glass of Prosecco.

Pictured: Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe reprise their roles

For a limited time this month, you can get a complimentary dinner and glass of Prosecco when you book your tickets to see The King and I as part of London Theatre Direct's Prime Day deals.

Take your own journey into a new world with a complimentary pre-theatre dinner at Busaba Eathai restaurant. Tickle your fancy with the restaurant's varied menu ranging from Bangkok small plates and curry to wok noodle and stir-fry as you set the scene long before the show starts.

Vegans will also be pleased with the eatery's fine selection of vegan options. Quench your thirst with a complimentary Prosecco drink at Busaba to accompany your Thai food experience.

In this unique tale of East meets West, the King of Siam summons Welsh widow Anna Leonowens to teach his children the ways of the Western world in a bid to modernise the country and change the image of the royal Siamese family. Despite both sides being deeply rooted in their own traditions, an unusual and tumultuous relationship develops where they are forced to overcome their many cultural differences. In the end, how will they fare?

When the musical premiered on Broadway in 1951, writers Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein had an immediate hit on their hands and The King and I subsequently transferred to the West End in 1953. The show enjoyed a series of revivals for over half a decade but hasn't been seen in London's West End since 2000. That is, until now.

The London revival stars Tony Award-winning actresses Kelli O'Hara and Ruthie Anna Miles as Anna and Lady Thiang respectively and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe as the King of Siam. The trio of actors have reprised their roles from the 2015 Broadway production for their West End debuts.

Featuring a gripping plot and such classic ditties as Getting To Know You, I Have Dreamed, Hello Young Lovers, Something Wonderful, and Shall We Dance, this musical offers the best of both worlds.

The King and I is now playing at the London Palladium and recently announced a final extension that will run until 29 September 2018.

This dinner and a show deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members only and will be available for 36 hours during Amazon Prime Day, which launches midday on Monday, 16 July at 12:00 BST and will continue until midnight on Tuesday, 17 July. For a look at a complete list of our Prime Day deals click here!

