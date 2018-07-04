Prime Day Deal Reveal: La bohème Jul 4, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Can true love conquer all? Perhaps you'll finally find the answer to this burning question in the highly anticipated return of La bohème for the upcoming ENO Season. And as part of this year's Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 30%.

Pictured: Natalya Romaniw shows off her pins as Mimi during a dress rehearsal of the Puccini opera, La bohème, at the London Coliseum.

La bohème, a French opera that features compositions by Giacomo Puccini and an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, is one of the most frequently performed operas in the world and has become a standard piece in the Italian opera's repertoire.

One night, Rodolfo’s neighbour Mimì comes knocking on his door. Her candle has been blown out and she has come to ask him to light it, having completely run out of matches. As soon as Rodolfo catches a glimpse of the young seamstress in the pale moonlight, he becomes utterly infatuated, thus sparking the flame for a fiery passion. Unfortunately, when Mimì falls ill and is faced with the realities of a cold and cruel world, can the couple’s undying love be her saviour?

Jonathan Miller's classic production of La bohème returns to ENO to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his ENO directorial debut. The four-act opera stars soprano Natalya Romaniw as Mimì in her ENO debut alongside lyric tenor Jonathan Tetelman as Rodolfo, who will also be making his ENO debut. The show also stars David Soar as Colline, Nadine Benjamin as Musetta, and Bozidar Smiljanic and Matthew Durkan sharing the role of Schaunard.

La bohème will play at the London Coliseum from 26 November until 22 February 2019. The upcoming English National Opera production is poised to be an unforgettable event, and now you can get your tickets to see this timeless classic at a discount of up to 30%.

