Prime Day Deal Reveal: Kinky Boots

Pictured: the fabulous cast of the West End production of Kinky Boots

Co-created by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and now playing at the Adelphi Theatre, Kinky Boots has gone on to become one of the hottest musicals in London’s West End. It is based on the 2005 film of the same name and inspired by true events.

The musical follows Charlie Price as he inherits his father’s struggling shoe factory that is on the verge of bankruptcy. Charlie develops an unexpected partnership with a drag queen named Lola and together they adopt an unconventional new business plan for the factory: high-heeled boots. Can this new production line save his father’s factory?

Kinky Boots features songs by original party girl and 80s’ popstar Cyndi Lauper. From a Northampton factory production line straight to the runways of Milan Fashion Week, this ‘sole-ful’ musical will have you stomping your feet to the rhythm of the beat of such numbers as ‘Price & Son Theme/The Most Beautiful Thing’, ‘Step One’, and ‘Sex is in the Heel’.

Ever since Kinky Boots transferred to the West End stage in 2015, it has made it its mission to 'shoe and kill' for the win! And win it sure has! Having earned every major award for Best Musical, the feel-good London production will be a tough act to follow when it leaves the Adelphi Theatre next year.

