    Prime Day Deal Reveal: Kinky Boots

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    It’s a good day to be fabulous, and a great day to land the cheapest theatre tickets around! For this year’s Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 57% on Kinky Boots.

    Pictured: the fabulous cast of the West End production of Kinky Boots

    Co-created by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and now playing at the Adelphi Theatre, Kinky Boots has gone on to become one of the hottest musicals in London’s West End. It is based on the 2005 film of the same name and inspired by true events.

    The musical follows Charlie Price as he inherits his father’s struggling shoe factory that is on the verge of bankruptcy. Charlie develops an unexpected partnership with a drag queen named Lola and together they adopt an unconventional new business plan for the factory: high-heeled boots. Can this new production line save his father’s factory?

    Kinky Boots features songs by original party girl and 80s’ popstar Cyndi Lauper. From a Northampton factory production line straight to the runways of Milan Fashion Week, this ‘sole-ful’ musical will have you stomping your feet to the rhythm of the beat of such numbers as ‘Price & Son Theme/The Most Beautiful Thing’, ‘Step One’, and ‘Sex is in the Heel’.

    Ever since Kinky Boots transferred to the West End stage in 2015, it has made it its mission to 'shoe and kill' for the win! And win it sure has! Having earned every major award for Best Musical, the feel-good London production will be a tough act to follow when it leaves the Adelphi Theatre next year.

    With Kinky Boots making its stage exit in just six months, this special Amazon Prime Day offer couldn’t have come at a better time! This deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members only and will be available for 36 hours during Amazon Prime Day, which launches midday on Monday, 16 July at 12:00 BST and will continue until midnight on Tuesday, 17 July. For a look at a complete list of our Prime Day deals click here!

    In order to secure the best ticket availability for Kinky Boots at up to 57% offsubscribe to our mailing list and receive instant notifications on Kinky Boots and all our Prime Day deals.

    Don’t forget to track our Prime Day offer reveals by using the hashtag #LTDPRIME on Twitter and Instagram.

    Please note that all offers are strictly subject to availability and can be withdrawn at any time.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

