Prime Day Deal Reveal: Imperium

The histories of Ancient Rome came to life in Robert Harris' best-selling Cicero Trilogy and now Mike Poulton, previously known for his incredible RSC adaptations of Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, has adapted the tales for the stage.

Pictured: Richard McCabe as Cicero in Imperium II: Dictator

Following a sell-out season at Stratford-upon-Avon's Swan Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company brings Imperium to the West End's Gielgud Theatre. Reprising their roles from the original run are Tony Award-winner Richard McCabe (The Audience) as Cicero and Joseph Kloska (The Crown, RSC's Written on the Heart) as Tiro.

Imperium I and II are stand-alone plays, but together tell the epic tale of Cicero through the eyes of Tiro, his loyal secretary. Imperium I: Conspirator follows Cicero's rise to political heights and the enemies he makes along the way. Certain the young Ceasar is part of the conspiracy to destroy him Cicero must remember that he who controls the mob, controls Rome. Imperium II: Dictator sees a retired Cicero standing to the side until the assassination of Julius Caesar leads to Marc Antony gaining power. Desperate save the Republic from a military dictatorship Cicero makes strange allies.

Imperium I: Conspirator and Imperium II: Dictator play at the Gielgud Theatre until 8 September 2018. These productions promise to be unforgettable, and now you can get your tickets to see these historical thrillers at a discount of up to 43%.

