Prime Day Deal Reveal: Chicago Jul 11, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Mar 6, 2020) It's a new era for the West End revival of Chicago following the departure of Oscar Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr as Billy Flynn and Chicago veteran Ruthie Henshall as Mama Morton. Their replacements, Martin Kemp and the razzle-dazzle Mazz Murray (razzle-dazzle Mazzle?), have already taken centre stage at the Phoenix Theatre. Now, as part of Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 40% when you book your tickets to Chicago and see how these talented and newly cast actors perform against their predecessors.

Pictured: The dashing Martin Kemp as the current Billy Flynn.

Upon passing the torch, Gooding Jr reportedly advised Martin Kemp to "watch it [Chicago] as many times as you can." Kemp told WhatsOnStage, "Cuba does it slightly different to how I'm going to do it, as every Billy Flynn does" and also admitted that he loves playing the role of "the devil." Kemp made his long-awaited and highly anticipated West End stage debut with Chicago this month after originally having to turn down the role of Billy Flynn 10 years ago. You could say 'he had it coming.'

Chicago opens with the familiar saucy number, "All That Jazz," which is performed by the antagonist of the story, a washed up jazz star named Velma Kelly (Josefina Gabrielle), who is eventually arrested and charged for the murder of her husband. The next big star and slayer of jazz, Roxie (Sarah Soetaert), is not that innocent either and is also tried for murder. When the two become cellblock rivals, they make prison their battleground, dueling each other for the jazz crown and fighting to win over the smooth-talking lawyer, Billy Flynn (Martin Kemp).

Originally a play written by Maurine Dallas Watkins in 1926, the musical version of Chicago was conceived by Kander and Ebb and first premiered on Broadway back in 1975. The show's huge success was solidified by its numerous revivals, including a 15-year run on Broadway from 1996 that won six Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. Chicago also spawned an Academy Award-winning film in 2002 with an all-star cast that featured Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Queen Latifah, which made Chicago, the musical, a household name.

The latest, London revival of Chicago is now playing at the Phoenix Theatre and is booking until 5 January 2019. The current run was recently regarded by London newspaper Metro as the 'sexiest musical ever.' Surely this is one rendition of Chicago you won't want to miss, and for Amazon Prime Day, you can purchase tickets to Chicago at a discount of up to 40%.

