Phyllis Logan to star in West End transfer of Switzerland Oct 23, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 23, 2018) Downton Abbey actress Phyllis Logan has been confirmed to star in the West End transfer of Joanna Murray-Smith’s play, Switzerland. The play will receive its UK premiere at the Theatre Royal Bath before heading to the Ambassadors Theatre this November.

Pictured : Novelist Patricia Highsmith, played by Phyllis Logan, types away on her typewriter in Switzerland

Scottish actress Phyllis Logan, who is best-known for portraying Mrs Hughes in the television series, Downton Abbey, is set to star in the London premiere of Switzerland as American author Patricia Highsmith. She will be joined by Calum Finlay (Mary Stuart at the Duke of York’s Theatre, Robert Icke production of Hamlet), who will portray Highsmith’s envoy, Edward Ridgeway.

In addition to her role in Switzerland, BAFTA Award-winning actress Phyllis Logan is also set to reprise her role as housekeeper Elsie Hughes for the 2019 Downton Abbey film, which is currently in pre-production. She will also appear in the eleventh series of BBC One’s Doctor Who in a role that is yet to be announced.

The Joanna Murray-Smith play, Switzerland, follows renowned American novelist Patricia Highsmith in her later years. Famous for her psychological thrillers, including her first novel, Strangers on a Train, which was adapted for the big screen by Alfred Hitchcock, the aging author now lives as a recluse in the Swiss Alps with her cats. When a New York publisher pays her a surprise visit to try and convince her to write a new novel for her beloved character, Tom Ripley, will this ‘crazy cat lady’ pick up a pen and write again?

News of Switzerland’s transfer comes after a recent announcement that Foxfinder would be closing early. Originally, Eugenius! was scheduled to follow the early closure of Foxfinder but was forced to cancel due to investor issues.

Switzerland is scheduled to premiere at the Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End on 10 November 2018 and is booking until 5 January 2019.

