    Peppa Pig returns to the West End with Peppa Pig’s Adventure

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Peppa Pig and friends are set to return to London’s West End this Christmas with a brand-new story filled with catchy songs, silly games and endless fun. The new live show Peppa Pig’s Adventure will premiere at the Theatre Royal Haymarket early this December.

    Picture: Peppa Pig and friends hop on the bus for their new adventure

    Following its UK tour, Peppa Pig’s Adventure is set to play at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 8 December 2018 to 6 January 2019.

    Peppa is all packed and ready to go camping with George and schoolmates Gerald Giraffe, Pedro Pony, and Suzy Sheep. The Peppa gang are excited about their new adventure in the great outdoors and they’re waiting for you to come join in on the fun! The happy campers take a bus ride to their campsite driven by Daddy Pig. After setting up camp, they settle down in their tents and listen to the soothing sounds of a light rain shower. Peppa Pig and her friends are looking forward to jumping up and down in muddy puddles with you in the morning!

    Peppa Pig’s Adventure is an interactive experience filled with Peppa Pig and her friends. You’ll get to play loads of games, sing songs, and have a jolly good time. The new Peppa Pig live show is suitable for ages three and up.

    Treat your pre-school children to the best Christmas gift with tickets to Peppa Pig’s Adventure.

    Peppa Pig’s Adventure is produced by Fiery Light, the market leader in children’s theatre, in partnership with Entertainment One (eOne). The latest installment will mark the ninth year in a row since 2009 that Peppa Pig live has toured the UK and the fifth Peppa Pig show to be produced.

    Don’t miss the West End return of Peppa Pig and book your tickets to Peppa Pig’s Adventure at the Theatre Royal Haymarket London now while stocks last!

    Purchase your Peppa Pig’s Adventure tickets London.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

