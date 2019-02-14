Patti LuPone launches new Sunday Encounters at the Haymarket, tickets on sale now! Feb 14, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Patti LuPone, who is currently starring as the gender-swapped Joanne in the Gielgud Theatre revival of Company, is bringing a brand-new series of events to the West End's Theatre Royal Haymarket entitled Sunday Encounters. This original theatre series will feature such big-name stars as Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Michael Morpurgo, Anne Reid and many more as they grace the West End stage for exclusive live interviews, tell-alls, recollections and more! Tickets to Sunday Encounters at the Haymarket are currently in high demand with Judi Dench tickets having already completely sold out. Other encounters are expected to follow suit. See what's on for this special one-off series below and be sure to book your tickets sharpish!

Patti LuPone in Conversation with Edward Seckerson

Date : 10 March 2019 at 7pm

Kicking off the Sunday Encounters at the Haymarket is none other than Patti LuPone herself. Famous for having originated the role of Fantine in the West End premiere of Les Miserables and having become an overnight sensation for her Broadway role in Evita, Patti LuPone is undeniably one of the worlds greatest theatre legends of our generation. Join Patti Lupone as she steps out on the Haymarket stage for a one-off interview with Edward Seckerson.

An Evening with Charles Dance Tickets

Date : 17 March 2019 at 7pm

Have an unforgettable night in Theatreland with the legendary Charles Dance in a rare public appearance that commemorates his spectacular 50-year career in showbiz. Charles Dance is still among the most highly prolific actors of our time and is currently starring as Lord Mountbatten in The Crown on Netflix as well as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones. Tickets to see Charles Dance are expected to sell quickly!

Gosh! It’s Dame Judi Dench in Conversation with Gyles Brandreth

An Evening with Jason Robert Brown and Special Guests

Date : 31 March 2019 at 7pm

The amazing pianist Jason Robert Brown performs from his repertoire of amazing musical classics alongside brand-new pieces from his latest album, How We React and How We Recover. He will be joined by a range of very special guests with details to be announced soon. Don't skip this one!

Anne Reid interviews Derek Jacobi

Date : 7 April 2019 at 7pm

Two of the Uk's most renowned icons, who only very recently met on the set of Last Tango in Halifax, join together for the first time ever on the West End stage. You won't want to miss the fiery Anne Reid as she holds nothing back to interview Derek Jacobi. You're in for a night full of witty one-liners, engaging conversation and endless excitement!

Dame Patricia Routledge: Facing The Music – A Life in Musical Theatre

Date : 5 May 2019 at 2pm (Sunday Matinee)

Spend a Sunday afternoon with UK treasure Patricia Routledge, famous for her award-winning career in musical theatre. Witness the living legend reminisce on her fabulous career opposite acclaimed broadcaster and presenter, Edward Seckerson.

Michael Morpurgo 75th Anniversary Tour

Date : 5 May 2019 at 7pm

The critically acclaimed writer behind the smash-hit National Theatre production of War Horse takes front and centre to reveal his never-before-told life story and creative writing secrets. If you're an aspiring writer or just hoping to see the man behind one of Queen Elizabeth II's favourite London theatre shows, then be sure not to miss this one-off event!

Misha Glenny: McMafia

Date : 12 May 2019 at 2.30pm (Sunday Matinee)

The author of the international bestseller, McMafia, takes to stage for an enlightening talk on corrupt intelligence agencies and capitalist pitfalls. An expert on cybersecurity and organised crime, Misha Glenny promises to be a highly informative event.

Carlos Acosta in Conversation with Mike Parkinson

Date : 12 May 2019 at 7pm

Listen to the captivating story of the legendary ballerino, Carlos Acosta, in this special one-off interview with Mike Parkinson, the son of the famous television personality and journalist, Sir Michael Parkinson.

Kerry Ellis: An Evening of Music and Memories

Date : 24 May 2019 at 7pm

Musical legend, Kerry Ellis, who is famous for starring in My Fair Lady, Cats, and Les Miserables, promises an intimate evening that highlights her magnificent career on Broadway and in the West End.

