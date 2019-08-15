Part Five of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain announced for 2020 Aug 15, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The West End is about to get a whole lot barmier as Birmingham Stage Company have officially announced a new Part Five! for their hit children's theatre series, Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain. The news comes as Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! continues to captivate both children and adults alike at the West End's Apollo Theatre. Fans of the series have just two weeks left before Part Four! closes and can look forward to Part Five!, same time, same place next year!

Horrible Histories to return to London's West End for its 9th year!

Slay, slew, slain! Fans of the highly successful Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain series should mark their calendars for Summer 2020 as Barmy Britain – Part Five is set to grace the stage at London's Apollo Theatre on 30 July 2020 for previews! The upcoming instalment of the family-friendly show will run at the venue until 29 August 2020. An on-sale date for tickets to Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Five is expected to be announced in due course.

What to expect with Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Five?

Just like in previous instalments, theatregoers both young and old, big and small, can enjoy a time warp into the past! Meet some of the biggest figures in British history as they give hilarious, comedic performances live on stage! In this brand-new show, you can look forward to historical English figures spring to life! It's history with a twist!

Go swimming with King Henry I. Get conquered by King William. Go real estate shopping with King Henry VIII. Team up with the gorgeous Georgians as they take control of Great Britain! Break into the Queen's humble abode and play hide and seek from her at Buckingham Palace. But beware of the witch of the Second World War! Do you have the courage to climb the Tudor scaffold? Will Thomas Becket get beheaded live? Find out all the answers to these questions or more next year for Barmy Britain Part Five!

Don't miss: Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Four! must end 31 August!

There's still time left to catch Part Four before it closes on 31 August 2019 at the Apollo! Be just in time like Cinderella and book your last-minute tickets for Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Four! whilst stocks last! Treat you and your children with the gift of the theatre with tickets to one of the top-selling West End children's theatre shows on right now!

