Paddington swaps Windsor Gardens for the Savoy! Apr 24, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The iconic bear from darkest Peru is packing his suitcase and heading to the West End for a brand-new adventure. That’s right, after months of speculation and a teaser back in 2023, we thought the show might be on paws, but Paddington the Musical has finally been confirmed for its world premiere this autumn. Based on the beloved books by Michael Bond and three cinematic masterpieces (we still don’t know how Hugh Grant and Paddington didn’t win an Oscar) Paddington the Musical promises a fresh theatrical take on the story of the gentle, well-meaning bear with a hard stare. The show features a new score by singer-songwriter and author Tom Fletcher (The Creakers) with a book by Olivier Award-winning playwright Jessica Swale (Blue Stockings) and will be headed by Olivier Award-winning director Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, In the Heights).

Fletcher described the opportunity as “the most special thing I’ve ever been a part of.” Recalling the first time he saw Paddington brought to life on stage, he said, “It’s just magic. Pure theatrical magic.” Today, he added: “This unique and special bear is at the very heart of our nation, and I’m aware of the awesome responsibility we all have in taking on his story. It’s beyond exciting, and an absolute dream come true.”

Swale echoed his excitement, calling it “a privilege” to bring Paddington’s journey to the stage. “Paddington is so much more than a fictional character,” she said. “He represents hope, kindness, and acceptance - qualities the world needs now more than ever. Tom’s songs are extraordinary, Luke is the most masterful director, and our producers are incredibly passionate. It really is a dream team, and I can’t wait to share this beautiful tale.”

Director Luke Sheppard offered a glimpse into the creative process, teasing, “It’s been thrilling to see this show grow into something very special, packing an incredible new score and a heart-wrenching script into a marmalade-filled suitcase.” He described this as Paddington “like you’ve never seen him before,” brought to life with all the wonder of live theatre.

The production is being developed by a powerhouse team including Sonia Friedman Productions, StudioCanal, and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK. Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley emphasized Paddington’s timeless appeal, noting, “He represents so much that is good in the world - kindness, warmth, and decency - and it’s an immense privilege to look after this bear as we bring him to the West End stage.”

Paddington the Musical will open at the Savoy Theatre on 1st November 2025. Tickets are available shortly. So, stay tuned… and please do look after this bear.