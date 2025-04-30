Menu
    Dream Casting Paddington the Musical

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    He’s starred in 30 books, 173 TV episodes, three Hollywood blockbusters and now Paddington is set to tread the boards in his very first stage show! Rumours have been swirling faster than Mr Brown’s electric toothbrush, but now it has finally been confirmed. The tiny brown bear will be inhabiting the Savoy Theatre from 1st November 2025, but there’s still one question on everyone’s lips - who should don the duffle to play him?

    From forests to the feature films, the picnic blanket to the proscenium, we've raided the bear multiverse to bring you our ultimate dream cast list. Warning: some of these choices may be grizzlier than others. Do you agree, or should we exit stage left?

    Winnie the Pooh 

    Pros: The gentle leading man. Pooh brings warmth, charm, and has a natural talent for wandering into the wrong place at the right time - very Paddington. He always means well, but his curiosity can sometimes get the better of him, leading to hilarious, if unfortunate, incidents involving honey pots - it’s like he was born to play the role (if he wasn’t ‘born’ 30 years before his Peruvian bear). Winne is probably the strongest vocally, he has the ultimate honey-laced voice, perfect for a West End ballad. 

    Cons: Liable to spend the entirety of the second act stuck in a doorway or chasing butterflies outside the Savoy. We also don’t know if it’s possible for him to eat anything other than honey. 

    Yogi Bear

    Pros: The mischievous main man. Yogi's got charisma, stage presence, and a keen eye for stealing the scene (and your lunch). He loves sandwiches almost as much as Paddington, but his fillings tend to be a bit more varied - from ham and cheese to BLTs and everything in between, nothing is safe from his sticky paws. His knack for snappy one-liners is as sharp as Paddington’s stare. He brings the cheeky chat that Paddington reserves for very rude people indeed. 

    Cons: Paddington’s all about polite society and sticking to the rules, something Yogi isn’t particularly well known for. Before taking on the role Yogi would have to address his past ways and swear that he would never pinch a picnic or commit a confectionery heist again.

    Rupert Bear

    Pros: The prestige casting. Rupert first entered the spotlight back in 1920, making him the most senior candidate on our list. With this seniority comes gravitas and brings serious credibility to a brand-new musical. He’s British. He’s got a distinctive look (the red scarf and checked trousers are as iconic as Paddington’s red hat and duffle coat). He’s already lived in comic strips and children's books, like Paddington. Casting Rupert would turn Paddington the Musical into a culturally significant event. He probably went to RADA.

    Cons: Has anyone actually heard Rupert speak? He might end up delivering all his lines through mime, which may be an issue for those sat in the Upper Circle. 

    Fozzie Bear 

    Pros: The comedy king. Only one bear can match Paddington’s comic timing, and it’s this guy. Fozzie could bring in classic vaudevillian energy and would absolutely crush improv if the show were to go awry. He’s also a trained actor, having starred in multiple blockbuster films, including the Oscar worthy - Muppets Christmas Carol. 

    Cons: He isn’t the most professional actor, he’d frequently appear on The Muppet Show without having rehearsed at all. He’s had several breakdowns on stage too, so not the most reliable bear to have as your main star.

    Dream Casting Paddington the Musical

    Baloo 

    Pros: The theatre luvvie. Baloo already has musical theatre credentials (Jungle Book, anyone?), and could bring soulful vocals and swaying hips to the West End. Paddington’s motto is “if we’re kind and polite, the world will be alright” and Baloo’s is “bare necessities” — a surprisingly tight philosophical fit.

    Cons: Might swap marmalade for mango daiquiris and rewrite the finale to be one long hammock-based jam session.

    Friend Bear (Care Bears)

    Pros: The emotional arc! Paddington’s all about love and community, and Friend Bear literally beams care from their belly. Just like Paddington, Friend Bear is playful and fun-loving who loves to make others happy. She’s also a bit of a chatterbox, willing to strike up a conversation with anyone - just like our Peruvian pal.

    Cons: We’re not sure if Friend Bear could pull off a ‘hard stare,’ she’s just too happy!

    Bear Grylls 

    Pros: Not a bear, but undeniably qualified. Bear Grylls would become Paddington. He’d live in the Peruvian rainforest for six months. He’d source real marmalade from foraged oranges and rainwater. He’d only wear a duffle coat and hat for the duration of the run (both in and outside the theatre) and would sleep in a tree. He is nothing but dedicated, just like the resourceful Paddington.

    Cons: He may become too involved in the process and will continue his life as a bear. We’d lose one of TV’s most loved survivalists and documentary makers. 

    Andy Serkis

    Pros: The chameleon of motion capture. Paddington is a pro at disguises and so is Andy Serkis. The Emmy award-winning actor can transform himself into any creature he puts his mind to, and he makes them distinctly human too. If he can make Gollum sympathetic, King Kong emotive, and a CGI Caesar a tragic hero, he will definitely be able to handle a small Peruvian bear with impeccable manners. No stranger to the stage, he’d sing, dance, and emote through 47 layers of bear fur and latex.

    Cons: You’d never be sure if you are actually watching Serkis or a real-life bear on stage. He’s just that good. Which means some people, expecting to see the Lord of the Rings star may demand their money back.

    Any of these talented bears would bring a new level of depth and emotion to Paddington in Paddington the Musical. Each one has the heart, humour, emotional complexity, and star power needed to make this iconic role their own. 

