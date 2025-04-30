Dream Casting Paddington the Musical

He’s starred in 30 books, 173 TV episodes, three Hollywood blockbusters and now Paddington is set to tread the boards in his very first stage show! Rumours have been swirling faster than Mr Brown’s electric toothbrush, but now it has finally been confirmed. The tiny brown bear will be inhabiting the Savoy Theatre from 1st November 2025, but there’s still one question on everyone’s lips - who should don the duffle to play him?

From forests to the feature films, the picnic blanket to the proscenium, we've raided the bear multiverse to bring you our ultimate dream cast list. Warning: some of these choices may be grizzlier than others. Do you agree, or should we exit stage left?

Winnie the Pooh

Pros: The gentle leading man. Pooh brings warmth, charm, and has a natural talent for wandering into the wrong place at the right time - very Paddington. He always means well, but his curiosity can sometimes get the better of him, leading to hilarious, if unfortunate, incidents involving honey pots - it’s like he was born to play the role (if he wasn’t ‘born’ 30 years before his Peruvian bear). Winne is probably the strongest vocally, he has the ultimate honey-laced voice, perfect for a West End ballad.

Cons: Liable to spend the entirety of the second act stuck in a doorway or chasing butterflies outside the Savoy. We also don’t know if it’s possible for him to eat anything other than honey.

Yogi Bear

Pros: The mischievous main man. Yogi's got charisma, stage presence, and a keen eye for stealing the scene (and your lunch). He loves sandwiches almost as much as Paddington, but his fillings tend to be a bit more varied - from ham and cheese to BLTs and everything in between, nothing is safe from his sticky paws. His knack for snappy one-liners is as sharp as Paddington’s stare. He brings the cheeky chat that Paddington reserves for very rude people indeed.

Cons: Paddington’s all about polite society and sticking to the rules, something Yogi isn’t particularly well known for. Before taking on the role Yogi would have to address his past ways and swear that he would never pinch a picnic or commit a confectionery heist again.

Rupert Bear

Pros: The prestige casting. Rupert first entered the spotlight back in 1920, making him the most senior candidate on our list. With this seniority comes gravitas and brings serious credibility to a brand-new musical. He’s British. He’s got a distinctive look (the red scarf and checked trousers are as iconic as Paddington’s red hat and duffle coat). He’s already lived in comic strips and children's books, like Paddington. Casting Rupert would turn Paddington the Musical into a culturally significant event. He probably went to RADA.

Cons: Has anyone actually heard Rupert speak? He might end up delivering all his lines through mime, which may be an issue for those sat in the Upper Circle.

Fozzie Bear

Pros: The comedy king. Only one bear can match Paddington’s comic timing, and it’s this guy. Fozzie could bring in classic vaudevillian energy and would absolutely crush improv if the show were to go awry. He’s also a trained actor, having starred in multiple blockbuster films, including the Oscar worthy - Muppets Christmas Carol.

Cons: He isn’t the most professional actor, he’d frequently appear on The Muppet Show without having rehearsed at all. He’s had several breakdowns on stage too, so not the most reliable bear to have as your main star.