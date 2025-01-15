Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Oliver! Review: Matthew Bourne’s Twisted Tale Hits The Bullseye

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    "Get yourself a cat!" Fagin cries as he narrowly escapes Bullseye. His wry advice to Bill is met with laughter from the packed Gielgud Theatre, but this production has a ferocity far sharper than its playful exterior might suggest. The show may carry a high-spirited, familiar tune or two, but, much like Sikes’ sidekick, its bite is fierce. A suffocating darkness bubbles around the edges, staying true to the gritty heart of Dickens' twisted tale. 

    The atmosphere is thick with tension as we catch glimpses of Victorian streets, funeral parlours, workhouses and bedsits. The claustrophobic nature of these settings is expertly crafted by lighting design duo Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs. Their masterful manipulation of light guides the audience through a contrasting world that is both menacing and joyous. The lighting effortlessly enhances the narrative, casting ominous shadows where characters seem to vanish in the pitch black night. A particular highlight is the eerie figure of the aforementioned Bullseye, brought to life through shadow, – a creature of menace, conjured from the very fabric of darkness.

    The sets, designed with a stark, black-and-white aesthetic, add a haunting layer to the production, while the sharp angles and silhouettes add an almost gothic touch to the familiar streets of Victorian London. However, there is humour to be found here. World-renowned director and choreographer, Matthew Bourne, expertly deploys ‘coffin choreography’ to much delight. Characters jump in and out of the polished wooden box, a funny but striking visual metaphor that serves as a constant reminder of the harsh realities Oliver faces.

    Oliver! Review: Matthew Bourne’s Twisted Tale Hits The Bullseye

    Simon Lipkin leads the cast with his playful portrayal of Fagin. Using his skills as a magician, Lipkin adds another layer to the sticky-fingered scoundrel, dazzling the audience with coin tricks and sleight-of-hand that feel both charming and, at times, sinister. This touch of theatrical wizardry not only showcases Fagin’s devious resourcefulness but also deepens the character’s aura of untrustworthiness. Is he all that he seems, and does he have Oliver's best interest at heart?

    Oscar Conlon-Morrey is hilarious as Mr Bumble. He has a Matt Berry-esque quality to his booming voice, playing with the tones of his speech to create a unique spin on some of the most famous lines in the show. An unlikely comic relief, he is a joy whenever he is on the stage - though Oliver may disagree with us there.

    The vocal talents displayed by the cast are glorious. Nancy (Shanay Holmes) and Oliver’s (Cian Eagle-Service) solos, “As Long As He Needs Me” and “Where is Love?”, sent goosebumps across the auditorium and moved some to tears. Whereas the big ensemble numbers, “You’ve Got To Pick A Pocket Or Two,” “Consider Yourself,” “Food, Glorious Food” and “Oom-Pah-Pah” were fizzing with energy and injected colour and cheer to the production.

    Though the musical may feel darker than some of its predecessors, it stays true to the heart of Dickens’ story, where innocence and survival collide to tap into both the beauty and brutality of the much-loved tale. Consider ourselves amazed.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Dracula, A Comedy Of Terrors London tickets

    Charlie Stemp, James Daly, Safeena Ladha and Dianne Pilkington to star in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    London casting has been confirmed for the fangtastic off-Broadway transfer, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors. And it&rsqu... Read more

    Clueless London tickets

    As if! Full West End cast announced for Clueless, the Musical

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Grab your fluffy pink pens and mark your calendar! The eagerly anticipated reimagining of the 90s classic will b... Read more

    What’s closing in London theatres this month? (January 2025)

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    New Year, new you? How about New Year, new excuses to go to the theatre? As January rolls in and the confetti finds i... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies