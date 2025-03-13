Meet the West End cast of Oedipus
| By Emmanuel Kankam
Meet the cast of Oedipus
Since one of the greatest stories in ancient Greek mythology, the new adaptation of Oedipus at The Old Vic Theatre, has garnered rave reviews. As we go on a journey with the king of Thebes, who is currently playing roles of the male and female protagonist/antagonist Oedipus and Jocasta?
Who plays Oedipus?
Emmy and Academy Award winner Rami Malek takes the helm as the male lead Oedipus. Oedipuswill be Rami’s UK stage debut and his first return to theatre since he began his career acting in Off Broadway plays in New York.
Who plays Jocasta in Oedipus?
Indira Varma takes on the role of Jocasta, the mother of Oedipus. Her previous credits include Present Laughter — Olivier Award (National Theatre), The Seagull (West End), Othello (National Theatre), and The Skin of Our Teeth (Young Vic) alongside other roles and accolades.
Who are the current Oedipus London members?
Described as a “superb new staging” by The Guardian, the fresh adaptation by Ella Hickson debuted at The Old Vic on 21st January 2025.
Since its debut at The Old Vic, Oedipus has gone on to receive four-star reviews from The Guardian, Metro, and The Sunday Times.
The production features a stellar line-up and is completed by, Emmy, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek (Oedipus) and Olivier Award winner Indira Varma (Jocasta), Fayez Bakhsh (Understudy Oedipus/Creon), Paul Easom (Understudy Corinthian/Shepherd), Nicholas Khan (Creon), Joseph Mydell (Corinthian), Cecilia Noble (Tiresias), Sarah Priddy (Understudy Jocasta/Tiresias), Nicholas Woodeson (Shepherd), Justine Gouache (Dancer), Charles Heinrich (Dancer), Kenny Wing Tao Ho (Dancer), Adam Khazhmuradov (Dancer), Kim Kohlmann (Dancer), Oscar Jinghu Li (Dancer), Yen-Ching Lin (Dancer), Rachelle Scott (Dancer), Jian-Hui Wang (Dancer), Zee Zunnur (Dancer), Róisín Bhalla (Antigone), Annika Chugh (Ismene), Rosa Neill-Chetty (Ismene), Amandeep Panesar (Antigone), Amelia Valentina Pankhania (Ismene), and Asha Thakrar (Antigone).
Famous people who have played Oedipus
Multi-award-winning actor Mark Strong played at Wyndham’s from 4th October 2024 to 5th January 2025. This adaptation was transformed into an explosive human thriller.
British actor and musician Damian Lewis took on the role of Oedipus in Theatre of War Productions virtual adaptation on 26 August 2020.
