Meet the West End cast of Oedipus

Meet the cast of Oedipus

Since one of the greatest stories in ancient Greek mythology, the new adaptation of Oedipus at The Old Vic Theatre, has garnered rave reviews. As we go on a journey with the king of Thebes, who is currently playing roles of the male and female protagonist/antagonist Oedipus and Jocasta?

Who plays Oedipus?

Emmy and Academy Award winner Rami Malek takes the helm as the male lead Oedipus. Oedipuswill be Rami’s UK stage debut and his first return to theatre since he began his career acting in Off Broadway plays in New York.

Who plays Jocasta in Oedipus?

Indira Varma takes on the role of Jocasta, the mother of Oedipus. Her previous credits include Present Laughter — Olivier Award (National Theatre), The Seagull (West End), Othello (National Theatre), and The Skin of Our Teeth (Young Vic) alongside other roles and accolades.