Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Meet the West End cast of Oedipus

    Posted on | By Emmanuel Kankam

    Meet the cast of Oedipus

    Since one of the greatest stories in ancient Greek mythology, the new adaptation of Oedipus at The Old Vic Theatre, has garnered rave reviews. As we go on a journey with the king of Thebes, who is currently playing roles of the male and female protagonist/antagonist Oedipus and Jocasta?

    Who plays Oedipus?

    Emmy and Academy Award winner Rami Malek takes the helm as the male lead Oedipus. Oedipuswill be Rami’s UK stage debut and his first return to theatre since he began his career acting in Off Broadway plays in New York.

    Who plays Jocasta in Oedipus?

    Indira Varma takes on the role of Jocasta, the mother of Oedipus. Her previous credits include Present Laughter — Olivier Award (National Theatre), The Seagull (West End), Othello (National Theatre), and The Skin of Our Teeth (Young Vic) alongside other roles and accolades.

    Meet the West End cast of Oedipus

    Who are the current Oedipus London members?

    Described as a “superb new staging” by The Guardian, the fresh adaptation by Ella Hickson debuted at The Old Vic on 21st January 2025.

    Since its debut at The Old Vic, Oedipus has gone on to receive four-star reviews from The Guardian, Metro, and The Sunday Times.

    The production features a stellar line-up and is completed by, Emmy, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek (Oedipus) and Olivier Award winner Indira Varma (Jocasta), Fayez Bakhsh (Understudy Oedipus/Creon), Paul Easom (Understudy Corinthian/Shepherd), Nicholas Khan (Creon), Joseph Mydell (Corinthian), Cecilia Noble (Tiresias), Sarah Priddy (Understudy Jocasta/Tiresias), Nicholas Woodeson (Shepherd), Justine Gouache (Dancer), Charles Heinrich (Dancer), Kenny Wing Tao Ho (Dancer), Adam Khazhmuradov (Dancer), Kim Kohlmann (Dancer), Oscar Jinghu Li (Dancer), Yen-Ching Lin (Dancer), Rachelle Scott (Dancer), Jian-Hui Wang (Dancer), Zee Zunnur (Dancer), Róisín Bhalla (Antigone), Annika Chugh (Ismene), Rosa Neill-Chetty (Ismene), Amandeep Panesar (Antigone), Amelia Valentina Pankhania (Ismene), and Asha Thakrar (Antigone). 

    Famous people who have played Oedipus

    Multi-award-winning actor Mark Strong played at Wyndham’s from 4th October 2024 to 5th January 2025. This adaptation was transformed into an explosive human thriller.

    British actor and musician Damian Lewis took on the role of Oedipus in Theatre of War Productions virtual adaptation on 26 August 2020.

    Book tickets to Oedipus today!

    Don’t miss out on seeing an award-winning cast deliver a stellar performance of one of the greatest stories in Ancient Greek mythology. Book your official tickets to see Oedipus today!

    By Emmanuel Kankam

    Related news

    Disney

    Who is performing at National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals 2025?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    You may have done the double - seeing a matinee and an evening show in one day - but have you ever done a decagon? We... Read more

    Text: Music. Mates. Good times. The Choir of Man. The slogan is white capital letters on a wooden sign, giving off a pub effect. The title is bold, red lettering that takes up half of the image. The image includes men in a pub, one is holding a guitar, one is holding a mop and they appear to be performing. The men in the background are doing various things, such as performing and throwing things to give off a chaotic effect. The walls are a dark blue colour and the floors are a black and white diamond pattern. In the corner is the Olivier award stamp.

    Things to do in London in the evening

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    You’ve spent the day shopping and seeing the sites. Or you’ve been chained to your desk all day. Whatever... Read more

    Why Am I So Single at the Garrick Theatre London

    Your definitive guide to the Why Am I So Single songs

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss did it again. Bringing in a new wave of musical theatre, the unspeakably talented duo wowed... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies