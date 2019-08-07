Nominees announced for 2019 Knight of Illumination Awards Aug 7, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Sep 17, 2019) The shortlist for this year's Knight of Illumination Awards has officially been announced. Having first started in 2007 and having been conceived by lighting designers Durham and Jennie Marenghi in partnership with Claypaky, the KOI has quickly become the leading showcase for both stage lighting and video design. It is now also the most credible UK awards ceremony for projection, lighting, and digital design for the entertainment industry thanks in large part to its three panels of expert judges who cooperate with such renowned organisations as the STLD (The Society of Television Lighting and Design) and the ALD (The Association of Lighting Designers). See the list of nominees for the 2019 Knight of Illumination Awards below.

While minimalist in principle, Equus features phenomenal lighting design and the KOI has took notice.

2019 Knight of Illumination Awards shortlist

Here are the nominees in full for this year's KOI ceremony, which will be held on 15 September 2019 at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo Theatre:

ADB Award for Plays

Aideen Malone for Death of a Salesman, Young Vic

Jessica Hung Han Yun for Equus, English Touring Theatre & Theatre Royal Stratford East

Tom Visser for Europe, Donmar Warehouse

ETC Award for Dance

Alastair West for Victoria, Northern Ballet

Clifton Taylor for Four Quartets, The Barbican

Jennifer Tipton for Shostakovich Trilogy, San Francisco Ballet at Sadler's Wells

Hawthorn Award for Musicals

Jamie Platt for Mythic, Charing Cross Theatre

Neil Austin for Company, Gielgud Theatre

Sherry Coenen for Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama

The PRG Award for Projection Design

Andrzej Goulding for Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible

Jack Phelan for The Second Violinist, Landmark Productions, Irish National Opera

Joshua Pharo for The Shape of The Pain, Summerhall, Edinburgh

The Robert Juliat Award for Opera

Christopher Akerlind for Katya Kabanova, Scottish Opera

Malcolm Rippeth for The Turn of the Screw, Garsington Opera

Mark Jonathan for Vanessa, Glyndebourne Festival Opera

About the Knight of Illumination Awards ceremony on 15 September

The judging panel for this year's KOI ceremony includes George Hall, Louise Levene, Neile Fisher, Michael Billington, Tim Bano, and Zoë Anderson. Chair of the KOI judging panel David Benedict admitted that this year's longlist of possible nominees in the categories of opera, musicals, dance, and plays were "eye-wideningly long." The ceremony's shortlist of nominees includes many emerging artists and veteran industry figures from both sides of the pond, in the UK and the US. The winners will be announced at the ceremony on 15 September 2019 at the Eventim Apollo.

Award-nominated production Equus on special offer for the Trafalgar Studios run

The #KOI2019 Award winners have been announced. Read the Knight of Illumination Award winners in full here.