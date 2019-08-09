New triplet of alternate Queens announced for SIX The Musical

Hana Stewart, Cherelle Jay, and Zara MacIntosh don the crowns for SIX as alt queens.

SIX The Musical welcomes three new alt queens

Cherelle Jay, Hana Stewart, and Zara MacIntosh are now in rehearsals for the hit West End production of SIX and will effectively replace Courtney Stapleton, Grace Mouat, and Vicki Manser beginning in October.

Other SIX West End musical news

The news comes after it was announced in June that Collette Guitart, Courtney Bowman, Danielle Steers and Shekinah McFarlane would be joining the cast to create a whole new sextuple. SIX has also been confirmed to make its long-awaited Broadway transfer in 2020 and will play at New York's Brooks Atkinson Theatre come January following the Broadway closure of Waitress The Musical. It was also reported on Twitter today that Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow have signed a deal with the Warner Music publishing arm. Further developments on this are expected to be announced in due course.

About the West End musical SIX

SIX The Musical was written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, the latter of whom recently made headlines when he filled in for a sick cast member to play Catherine Parr! The pop concert-style music gives a new lease of life to King Henry VIII's six wives, each of whom tells their story through a magnificent medley of contemporary numbers. The production first premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before eventually transferring to the London theatre stage. In addition to its planned Broadway run, SIX will also head to Australia.

SIX has received a total of five Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Outstanding Achievement in Music, Best Musical, and a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical for all six cast members.

