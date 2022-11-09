Menu
    New Set Up images released for ELF

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    This year, Buddy the Elf is spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud and proud for all to hear! ELF The Musical returns this festive period to the Dominion Theatre, taking the story of Will Ferrell’s holiday classic Elf to the stage in an epic and wise production. New set-up images for this wonderful winter production have recently been released, showing the principal cast of ELF playing about in their best Christmas costumes. It’s wholesome, it’s hilarious and it’s a strictly limited run - so make sure that you book your tickets for ELF today!

    The story of ELF 

    When an orphaned baby climbs into Santa’s sack of toys and ends up at the North Pole, a standard night of toy-making turns into marvellous chaos. Buddy is unknowingly taken into the elf community and raised as a pointy-eared friend, but when his large stature and not-so-great toy-making skills become more and more apparent with age, he realises that he may never be the elf that he longs to be. 

    In an attempt to discover his true identity, Buddy takes Santa’s permission and heads to New York City in search of his biological family, but will he be able to discover the true meaning of Christmas? 

    The cast of ELF 

    The principal cast of ELF is formed by Simon Lipkin as Buddy, Rebecca Lock as Emily Hobbs, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.

    The cast will be complete by Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Kyle Cox, Jade Davies, Bethan Downing, Francis Foreman, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Jupp, Ellis Linford-Pill, Shane O'Riordan, Theo Reece, Chloe Saunders, Heather Scott-Martin, Jessica Spalis, Michael Tyler, Katie Warsop and Natalie Woods. Dexter Barry, Logan Clark, Alfie Morwood and Frankie Treadaway will alternate the role of Michael.

    The creatives of ELF 

    ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) with incredible songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer) and direction by Philip Wm. McKinley

    ELF also features set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Ian WilliamGalloway, music direction by Alan Williams and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey

    ELF tickets are available to purchase now! 

    This year treat yourself to the ultimate Christmas gift by seeing the magic of ELF The Musical

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

