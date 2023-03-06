Menu
    New production images released for Sleepova

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Written by one of the most talented and exciting voices in contemporary theatre, Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, Sleepova is a stunning celebration of the resilient and limitless spirit of black women. It is a moving tribute to the power of friendship and the challenges that come with growing up. Vibrant and striking new production images have been released for the show, which depicts the all-female cast leading the stage with energy and smiles that are a testament to the strength of women everywhere. There is still time to catch this heartwarming production at London’s Bush Theatre - book your tickets today!

    About Sleepova 

    Step into the magical world of Rey, Elle, Shan, and Funmi - four friends who share an unbreakable bond, forged in the fires of their shared secrets and sweet treats. Their sleepovers are a haven, a sacred space where they can let their guard down and be their true selves in the golden days of youth.

    But as they each face the harsh realities of adulthood, their dreams begin to slip away, and the bond that once seemed unshakeable threatens to crumble. Will they find a way to save what they've built, or will their friendship be lost forever? Join the party for an unforgettable journey into the hearts and souls of these remarkable girls on their path to adulthood.

    The cast and creatives of Sleepova 

    Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini is the brilliant mind behind Sleepova, she is a gifted playwright and screenwriter hailing from London with Nigerian roots. Her impressive list of credits includes residencies with some of the most prestigious theatres in the UK, including Sphinx Theatre, English Touring Theatre, Soho Theatre, BBC Writersroom, Graeae Theatre and the National Theatre Studio.

    Ibini's debut play Muscovado, produced by BurntOut Theatre, was a resounding success, winning the coveted Alfred Fagon Audience Award in 2015. Her work has captivated audiences with its poignant exploration of race, gender, and identity. 

    Shayde Sinclair plays Elle, Aliyah Odoffin plays Shanice, Amber Grappy plays Alfreda and Bukky Bakray plays Funmi.

    Sleepova tickets are available now

    Sleepova is a true-to-life production that explores the bonds that hold us together even as we change and evolve. The play's themes of strength, friendship, and the struggles of adulthood will resonate with audiences of all ages. With its captivating storyline, rich character development and masterful writing, Sleepova is a must-see production that is sure to leave a lasting impression. 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

