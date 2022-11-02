New production images released for Death Drop: Back in The Habit Nov 2, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The fabulous queens of Rupaul’s Drag Race will be sashaying their way through Death Drop: Back in The Habit during a night of fierce frights in this all-drag eleganza extravaganza. Recently, production images have been released for Death Drop: Back in The Habit, which sees the cast donning their best veils and contour. Featuring world-famous queens, Death Drop: Back in The Habit is playing at the Garrick Theatre in London. Book your tickets today to witness this killer-comedy performance.

About Death Drop: Back in The Habit

Join Mother Superior and her group of rag-tag sisters in this fight to avoid the sickening serial slasher who stalks the halls of St Babs. Armed with Sis Marples’ snatched clue, the queens battle to make it out of this fabulous affair alive, but who will be the final girl? This production will have you clutching your belly with laughter, perched at the edge of your seat as you watch all of your favourite queens solve the mysteries of Death Drop: Back in The Habit.

The cast of Death Drop: Back in The Habit

The cast of Death Drop: Back in The Habit is studded with RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty. Starring Drag Race USA darling Willam and Drag Race UK Essex chick Cheryl Hole, the cast is completed by the stunning Drag Race UK alumni River Medway and Victoria Scone. The queens will be joined by renowned drag king LoUis CYfer.

In the words of the holy Willam, ‘Let’s get to bible pumping 'n humping!”.

Tickets for Death Drop: Back in The Habit are available now

Watch as the iconic queens of Rupaul’s Drag Race fight for survival in this hilariously-hacking production.