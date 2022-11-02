Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    New production images released for Death Drop: Back in The Habit

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    The fabulous queens of Rupaul’s Drag Race will be sashaying their way through Death Drop: Back in The Habit during a night of fierce frights in this all-drag eleganza extravaganza. Recently, production images have been released for Death Drop: Back in The Habit, which sees the cast donning their best veils and contour. Featuring world-famous queens, Death Drop: Back in The Habit is playing at the Garrick Theatre in London. Book your tickets today to witness this killer-comedy performance.

    About Death Drop: Back in The Habit

    Join Mother Superior and her group of rag-tag sisters in this fight to avoid the sickening serial slasher who stalks the halls of St Babs. Armed with Sis Marples’ snatched clue, the queens battle to make it out of this fabulous affair alive, but who will be the final girl? This production will have you clutching your belly with laughter, perched at the edge of your seat as you watch all of your favourite queens solve the mysteries of Death Drop: Back in The Habit

    The cast of Death Drop: Back in The Habit 

    The cast of Death Drop: Back in The Habit is studded with RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty. Starring Drag Race USA darling Willam and Drag Race UK Essex chick Cheryl Hole, the cast is completed by the stunning Drag Race UK alumni River Medway and Victoria Scone. The queens will be joined by renowned drag king LoUis CYfer

    In the words of the holy Willam, ‘Let’s get to bible pumping 'n humping!”.

    Tickets for Death Drop: Back in The Habit are available now

    Watch as the iconic queens of Rupaul’s Drag Race fight for survival in this hilariously-hacking production. 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    IMAGE: Underwater scene, an actor dressed as SpongeBob with a yellow flat top hairstyle is in a running pose with his face turned forward and a big smile.TEXT: nickelodeon

    The SpongeBob Musical is coming to London

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob Square Pants! Armed with optimism, super-absorbance, and a marvello... Read more

    Back to the Future The Musical

    Cory English to play Doctor Emmett Brown in Back To The Future

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    For a limited 6-week period, renowned theatre actor Cory English is set to play Doctor Emmett Brown in the Olivier Aw... Read more

    Text: Sadler

    New casting announced for Bat Out of Hell

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Brimming with the electrifying classics of Meat Loaf, the award-winning wild child production Bat Out of Hell announc... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies