New Jersey Boys West End cast announced Jul 7, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The smash-hit Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Jersey Boys has announced new cast members for the West End production. The show opened to rave reviews at the newly refurbished Trafalgar Theatre in July 2021. Tickets for Jersey Boys are currently booking through to 30 April 2023!

Luke Suri in Jersey Boys in London. | Photo credit: Matt Crockett

New London Jersey Boys cast

Luke Suri, who currently plays alternate Frankie on the UK and Ireland tour of Jersey Boys, will be taking over the role of Frankie Valli in the hit musical at London’s Trafalgar Theatre. Luke will be joining current stars Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.

Also joining the cast from 27 July 2022 will be Joey Cornish as Joe Pesci, Kevin Fullinick as Barry Belson, Matthew Goodgame as Gyp De Carlo, Danny Knott as Swing, Gracie Lai as Lorraine, Carolyn Maitland as Mary Delgado, Rosie Needham as Francine, Tom Oliver as Norm Waxman/Hank Majewski and Joseph Peters as Bob Crewe. They will join remaining cast members Elliot Allinson, Jack Campbell, Huon Mackley, Bonnie Page and Andy Smith.

Jersey Boys creative team

Jersey Boys has a book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The London production is brought to the stage by the original Broadway creative team, featuring the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, along with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. There are orchestrations by Steve Orich with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting Director is Jill Green CDG.

About Jersey Boys

Discover the story that lays behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Four guys from New Jersey, took the world by storm with their unique sound that the radio just couldn’t get enough of. Whilst their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different story, and it is a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Follow them on their journey from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Jersey Boys features all of your favourite Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons hits, including ‘Beggin’’, ‘Sherry’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘My Eyes Adored You’, ‘Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got)’, ‘Bye Bye Baby’, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, ‘Working My Way Back to You’, ‘Fallen Angel’, ‘Rag Doll’ and ‘Who Loves You’.

