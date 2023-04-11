Menu
    New images released for Richard III

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Adjoa Andoh, renowned for her captivating performance in Bridgerton, takes on a new challenge in a thought-provoking production that turns the tables on Shakespeare's infamous villain, Richard III. This riveting rendition dares to ask what we truly understand about the ruthless monarch and whether history has skewed our perceptions.

    Take a look at these striking new visuals that capture the essence of the production and book your tickets for Richard III at Rose Theatre Kingston to witness Andoh's gripping portrayal of Richard III firsthand!

    About Richard III 

    In a time of social upheaval and turmoil, a malevolent figure rises, his name is Richard III. With razor-sharp wit and a ruthless determination, he stops at nothing to claim the English throne, even if it means betraying his own family.

    As he revels in his victories, he becomes increasingly paranoid and obsessed with his own power, leading him down a treacherous path of lies and destruction. But as his actions catch up with him, he faces the consequences of his vicious deeds. Despite the looming darkness that threatens to consume his kingdom, he remains steadfast in his pursuit of dominance, consumed by an unquenchable thirst for control.

    About Adjoa Andoh 

    Following her acclaimed production of Richard II at Shakespeare’s Globe, Adjoa Andoh now stars as Richard. Adjoa Andoh is a highly accomplished British actress with an impressive career spanning across stage and screen. She has played lead roles with prestigious theatre companies such as the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre, the Royal Court Theatre, and the Almeida Theatre.

    On television, Andoh has showcased her acting skills in a range of roles, including her memorable performance as Francine Jones in two series of Doctor Who, as well as appearing in 90 episodes of the BBC medical drama Casualty.

    Andoh's Hollywood debut was in Clint Eastwood's 2009 drama film Invictus, where she played the role of Nelson Mandela's Chief of Staff, Brenda Mazibuko, alongside Morgan Freeman as Mandela.

    Her recent success includes her portrayal of Lady Danbury in the widely acclaimed Netflix Regency romance series, Bridgerton. In recognition of her outstanding contribution to literature and the arts, Andoh was awarded an honorary fellowship by the Royal Society of Literature in July 2022.

    The creatives of Richard III 

    With an original score inspired by traditional folk music from Yeofi Andoh, this rejuvenated staging sets kingdoms and castles amongst May Day parades and Morris dancing (from Bridgeton choreographer Jack Murphy) in a rural Cotswold setting.

    Richard III tickets are available now!

    Richard III is a timeless play that has captivated audiences for centuries. Watch Richard on his deathly ascent to the throne.

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

