New casting announced for reopening of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre Oct 7, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Following its brief hiatus this year, during which the Queens Theatre began its renovations all the while being renamed the Sondheim Theatre, record-breaking musical Les Miserables is officially set to return to London's West End on 18 December. The initial cast announcement was released last month, sans Marius, but now the new Marius has been found and is set to join the revolution this holiday season!

The new Marius is here, played by newcomer Harry Apps.

New cast member announced for Les Mis at the Sondheim Theatre!

Set to join previously announced lead cast members Carrie Hope Fletcher (as Fantine), Bradley Jaden (as Javert), and Jon Robyns (as Jean Valjean) is Harry Apps, who will take on the role of Marius beginning Wednesday, 18 December 2019.

Apps has portrayed the character of Marius for both the UK and Ireland tours, which marked his professional stage debut. Felix Mosse (Aspects of Love) will take over the role of Marius from 18 November alongside Frances Mayli McCann (The Great Wave) as Eponine.

The 2009 staging of Les Miserables will begin showing at London's Sondheim Theatre just in time for Christmas in an open-ended run that is booking until 4 April 2020. Les Miserables currently still holds the record for Longest Theatrical Run of a Musical in London thanks to the show's concert-style production at the Gielgud Theatre, which helped bridge the gap during the show's pause in order to maintain their title.

You don't want to be a "rebel without a cause" and miss the grand re-opening of Les Miserables this December. Dare to "dream a dream" and book your affordable tickets for Les Miserables showing at the Sondheim Theatre to secure the best seats in the house whilst stocks last.