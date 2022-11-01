Menu
    New casting announced for Peaky Blinders: The Rise

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Presented in association with the creators of the global-smash hit series, the innovative and immersive experience Peaky Blinders: The Rise has announced new casting alongside the release of new production images. Prepare to be suited and booted as you step inside the world of The Shelby Family. Tickets for Peaky Blinders: The Rise are available to purchase now, for viewings at The Camden Garrison.

    About Peaky Blinders

    Created by Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises and Locke) the multi-award-winning period crime-drama Peaky Blinders has reaped various forms of critical and commercial success and has become a cross-cultural phenomenon since its debut. 

    Recently returning for a final knockout season, the TV sensation has received a glowing set of five-star reviews and seen record-breaking figures. The sleek production and consistent out-of-the-box creative choices of Peaky Blinders make it a standout for audiences and critics alike. Starring the iconic film and stage star Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders continues to instil a desire for individualism amongst its viewers whilst providing world-class entertainment.

    About Peaky Blinders: The Rise

    Prepare to be transported to the heart of one of the world's most renowned television series. With live sets, immersive character interactions and competitive gameplay – the decision of whether the Shelby family succeeds in their domination of London is yours to make. 

    The year is 1921, a time of post-war optimism in London and Tommy has taken over the northern racecourses. With his eyes set on a London expansion. Tommy invites you for a night at The Shelby’s to discuss a top-secret plan. Enter The Shelby Family Camden warehouse and decide how your night pans out. Whether you put your feet up at the Camden Garrison, advise Tommy on his business affairs or conspire down at the Eden Club, it is sure to be a night of celebration, but remember, Tommy’s enemies are always near - with an offer that some of you can’t refuse.

    The cast of Peaky Blinders: The Rise

    Joining the company of Peaky Blinders: The Rise will be Tanya Bridgeman (Milky Peaks) as Maggie Hill, Thea Butler (Twelfth Night!) as Lizzie Stark, Ivy Corbin (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as Polly Gray, Ross Ford (Comet at the Pleasance) as Arthur Shelby, Mabli Gwynne (Elegies for Angels) as Ada Thorne, James Lawrence (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as Walter McDonald and Harriett O’Grady (Secret Cinema’s Casino Royale) as Pearl St. Clair. 

    They join Roxana Bartle (The Hound of the Baskervilles) as Grace Burgess/Zilpha Lee, Isaac Beechey (The Laramie Project) as John Shelby, Sam Blythe (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as Alfie Solomons, Angus Brown (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as Charles Sabini, James Bryant (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as an American Businessman, Craig Hamilton (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as Tommy Shelby, Daniel Mackenzie-Carter making his professional debut as Michael Gray, Reece Richardson (Human) as Georgie Sewell, Elliot Rodriguez (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as Isiah Jesus, Daisy Winter-Taylor (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as Phyllis Robbins.

    The creatives of Peaky Blinders: The Rise

    Peaky Blinders: The Rise is presented by Immersive Everywhere in collaboration with the creator of Peaky Blinders Steven Knight alongside Caryn Mandabach Productions. The creative director and director of Peaky Blinders: The Rise is Tom Maller (Doctor Who: Time Fracture and Arcane) with production design by Rebecca Brower (Doctor Who: Time Fracture).

    Tickets for Peaky Blinders: The Rise are available now

    Walk the Victorian streets of London and help the Shelby family make decisions that will impact their future forever. 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

