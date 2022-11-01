New casting announced for Bat Out of Hell Nov 1, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Brimming with the electrifying classics of Meat Loaf, the award-winning wild child production Bat Out of Hell announces new and returning cast members for its epic international tour. Witness the genius of legendary, award-winning composer Jim Steinman as his musical talents are woven seamlessly through this Rocky Horror meets Romeo & Juliet extravaganza. Book tickets for Bat Out of Hell today, for viewings at Peacock Theatre!

The cast of Bat Out of Hell

The cast of Bat Out of Hell includes Glenn Adamson as Strat, Kellie Gnauck as Raven, Rob Fowler as Falco, Sharon Sexton as Sloane, Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Zahara, James Chisholm as Jagwire, Matteo Johnson as Tink, Katie Tonkinson as Valkyrie and Danny Whelan as Ledoux.

Also in the cast are Jay Anderson as O’Dessasuite, Alex Bowen as Goddesilla, Georgia Bradshaw as Kwaidan, Amara Campbell as Vilmos, Eirik Dahlen as Esquivel, Alexandra Doar as Scherzzo, Luke Hall as Markevitch, James Lowrie as Denym, Rory Maguire as Hollander, Catherine Saunders as Mordema, Luke Street as Hoffmann/Alternate Strat, Craig Watson as Astroganger and Beth Woodcock as Spinotti.

The music of Bat Out of Hell

Inspired by the pain of rural teenage angst, the debut collaboration between rock legend Meat Loaf and masterful composer Jim Steinman. Bat Out of Hell the album became one of the best-selling albums of all time, selling over 60 million copies worldwide to date and continuing to sell over 200,000 copies per year. Its follow-up album Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, contained the worldwide hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).

For this epic production, the award-winning Jim Steinman has incorporated smash-hit songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Bat Out of Hell, You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.

The story of Bat Out of Hell

Set amidst the post-apocalyptic lands of Obsidian, Bat Out of Hell follows the story of the boys and girls of the Lost as they flee the city of Obsidian and its ruler Falco and head to the tunnels below. When Falco’s teenage daughter Raven meets Strat, the immortal and relentless leader of The Lost, an explosive love ignites between them, with their growing obsession threatening to destroy all sense of family that they have. And it's all set to the beat of the epic collaboration of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf.

The creatives of Bat Out of Hell

The International Tour of Bat Out of Hell has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and International Tour casting by Anne Vosser.

