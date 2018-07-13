New cast members announced for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Pictured: Lee Ross and Rebecca McKinnis join the cast

Starting 16 July 2018, Rebecca McKinnis (Les Miserables, We Will Rock You, Mamma Mia!) and Lee Ross (EastEnders, Doctor Who) will be joining the cast as Margaret New and Hugo/Loco respectively. John McCrea and WhatsOnStage Award-winning actress Lucie Shorthouse will be continuing their roles as the eponymous Jamie and Pritti Pasha.

Producer of the show Nina Burns commented on the change in cast saying that it was a ‘big milestone’ to say goodbye to Josie Walker and Phil Nichol who both originated the characters of Margaret New and Hugo/Loco Chanelle. According to Burns, McKinnis acted as an understudy for the role of Margaret New and filled in for Walker a number of times.

Other continuing cast members include Alex Anstey (Laika Virgin), Cherelle Jay, Chloe Pole, Courtney Bowman (Fatimah), Daniel Davids (Levi), Daniel Jacob (Sandra Bollock), Harriet Payne (Bex), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Jordan Cunningham (Sayid), Ken Christiansen (Jamie's Dad), Lauran Rae (Becca), Kirstie Skivington (Vicki), Luke Baker (Dean Paxton), Luke Bayer, Marvyn Charles, Ryan Hughes (Mickey), Shiv Rabheru (Cy), Shobna Gulati (Ray) and Tamsin Carroll (Miss Hedge).

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie recently announced an extension and is booking until 6 April 2018. Book your tickets now to this fantastic production and see what all the buzz is about!

Purchase your tickets to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie here.