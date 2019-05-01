New cast announced for the West End's Mamma Mia!, including Mazz Murray May 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels New casting has been announced for the global smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! with Mazz Murray (Chicago revival) set to star as the new Donna, having previously portrayed the role of Tanya in the London production. Mamma Mia! is currently celebrating 20 years in the West End and it is booking at the Novello Theatre until 7 March 2020 in an open-ended run that shows no signs of stopping anytime soon! Meet the cast for the latest Mamma Mia! season below.

Mazz Murray returns to Mamma Mia! The Musical fresh from her run as Mama Morton in last year's West End Chicago revival.

The new Mamma Mia! West End cast

Starring alongside Mazz Murray as Donna in the 21st season of Mamma Mia! are Cameron Burt as Sky, Danny Nattrass as Pepper, Kirsty Hoiles as Tanya, Melissa Nettleford as Ali, Sophie Matthew as Lisa, and Taylor Bradshaw as Eddie.

The new cast members will join returning actors Lucy May Barker as Sophie, Neil Moors as Harry, Richard Trinder as Sam, Ricky Butt as Rosie, and Stephen Beckett as Bill, who helped take this ABBA jukebox musical into its second decade.

Caroline Deverill will continue to play Donna for certain performances.

New ensemble members for Mamma Mia! include Amelia-Rose Fielding, Callum Heinrich, Dan O’Brien, Daniel Clift, David O’Mahony, Frankie Jones, Garrett Tennant, Grace Moorhouse, Harrison Wilde, Jodie Nolan, Jonathan Cordin, Megan Speirs, Michael Tyler, Natasha Agnew, Rochelle Sherona, Shailan Gohil, and Simon Willmont. They join returning ensemble members Chloe Ames, Jennifer Hepburn, and Lauren Hampton.

What is the Mamma Mia! musical all about?

Set on the Greek island of Kalokairi, Mamma Mia! is a funny, sunny tale of a mother and daughter and her three possible dads set to the background of Swedish pop band ABBA's greatest hits, including 'Gimme, Gimme, Gimme', 'Dancing Queen', and 'Mamma Mia'.

Mamma Mia! - Breaking theatrical records since 1999

Since premiering in London's West End at the Prince Edward Theatre in 1999, the feel-good musical's popularity quickly skyrocketed. It has now been seen by over 65 million people worldwide in 50 productions and in 16 different languages whilst also grossing over 4 billion dollars in ticket sales. It holds the record for becoming the first-ever Western musical to be staged in the Chinese-Mandarin language in China and is now playing in the German language on tour in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, in Dutch in Utrecht, Netherlands, and in Mandarin in China. Korean, Berlin, and Danish productions are currently planned for this unstoppable show, which spawned two hit films starring Amanda Seyfried, Cher, Pierce Brosnan, and Meryl Streep.

The London production itself, which transferred from the Prince Edward Theatre to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004 before settling down at the Novello Theatre in 2012, has been seen by over 9 million theatregoers and broke box office records for all three of its London venues.

Get cheap Mamma Mia! tickets from just £18 and up!

Come see why Mamma Mia! is one of the longest-running musicals in West End history and book your tickets to see this critically-acclaimed show using our safe and secure booking!

Purchase your affordable Mamma Mia! London theatre tickets.