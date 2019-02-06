New cast announced for The Play That Goes Wrong at London's Duchess Theatre Feb 6, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Olivier Award-winning production of Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong has announced a brand-new cast, who are set to take to the stage at the West End's Duchess Theatre at the end of the month. This hilarious play is currently booking until 27 October 2019 in an open-ended run.

Don't be fooled by the play's title. The Play That Goes Wrong does everything right in the name of comedy. Don't miss the new cast this month! Photo by: Helen Murray.

Who will be starring in The Play That Goes Wrong?

The new cast for the smash-hit comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, is set to begin performing on 26 February 2019. The incoming company will star Benjamin McMahon as Dennis, Bobby Hirston as Max, Catherine Dryden as Annie, Elena Valentine as Sandra, Gabriel Paul as Trevor, Jake Curran as Chris, Kazeem Tosin Amore as Robert, and Steven Rostance as Jonathan.

Understudies for the new season will be David Kristopher Brown, Laura White, Liam Horrigan, Louisa Sexton, and Matthew Howell.

Who wrote The Play That Goes Wrong?

The Play That Goes Wrong was co-written by current Artistic Directors for the Mischief Theatre Company Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer. The trio were classmates at The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and together founded the comedy theatre group back in 2008. It has since performed both scripted and improv comedy shows in London's West End, the UK and abroad in mainland Europe and Asia. Written in 2012, the trio's The Play That Goes Wrong first premiered at the Off-West End Old Red Lion Theatre in London before transferring to Trafalgar Studios and later going on tour. In 2014, it reopened in the West End at the Duchess Theatre, where it has been running ever since.

In 2014, the show won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy and a year later, took home the 2015 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy as well, solidifying its triumphant reign in London's Theatreland. The show has also been translated into a number of foreign languages with productions in China, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Spain, Greece, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Isreal, Italy, Uruguay, Turkey, Singapore and the Phillippines.

What is The Play That Goes Wrong about?

The Play That Goes Wrong is almost a play within a play that follows the fictional Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society in their attempts to put on a 1920s whodunnit murder mystery play. Their performance soon turns into an unofficial sequel of Final Destination in which a number of catastrophes make it difficult for the show to go on. Will this accident-prone cast make it to the final curtain alive?

Make your night unforgettable with tickets to this laugh-out-loud silly play!

The Play That Goes Wrong tickets starting at £24!

While it's difficult to find discount tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong, the show's relatively low ticket prices mean you won't really have to. Book your tickets to The Play That Goes Wrong now for as low as £24 on select seats and performances.

Purchase your The Play That Goes Wrong Duchess Theatre tickets.