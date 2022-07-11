New Back to the Future The Musical cast announced

Back to the Future The Musical new cast

Ben Joyce will be taking over the lead role of Marty McFly. Joyce is currently delighting West End audiences in the role of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys at London’s Trafalgar Theatre. Roger Bart will continue in the role of Dr Emmett Brown. Joining them will be Amber Davies (9 to 5 The Musical, Bring It On The Musical) as Lorraine Baines McFly, Oliver Nicholas (All Kinds of Limbo) as George McFly, Jordan Benjamin (Hairspray) as Goldie Wilson, Harry Jobson (The Urdang Academy 2022 graduate) as Biff Tannen, Sophie Naglik (The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe) as Jennifer Parker and Gary Trainor (School of Rock) as Strickland. Will Haswell will continue as alternate Marty McFly and Dave McFly, and Emma Lloyd will continue as Linda McFly.

Continuing in the ensemble will be Amy Barker, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Melissa Rose, Justin Thomas and Tavio Wright. Joining the ensemble is Simeon Beckett, Sia Dauda, Tyler Davis, Glen Facey, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Jon Reynolds, Georgia Tapp and Charley Warburton.

Back to the Future Musical creative team

The award-winning musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando with a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team including Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and illusions by Chris Fisher. The musical features orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. There is casting by David Grindrod Associates.

Back to the Future The Musical synopsis

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

