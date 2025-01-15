Who are Swings and what is National Swing Day? Jan 15, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride National Swing Day— no, it’s not a celebration of the playground equipment (though they do have a considerable role in Matilda the Musical), but a day dedicated to the unsung heroes of (and off) the stage. The Swings are multi-talented performers who serve as the lifeblood of live theatre, and are the reason why West End shows are able to run six days a week, 52 weeks of the year. These superhuman superstars go above and beyond to make sure that show business is never a no-show business, and will drop anything to cover everything in the show. So raise a glass, give a standing ovation, and celebrate National Swing Day by learning more about the incredible work that they do. What is a Swing? Swings are the ultimate theatre chameleons. They’re the actors who don’t just learn one role, but several—sometimes an entire ensemble’s worth! These versatile performers must be ready to step in to cover an ensemble’s role (also known as a ‘track’) at a moment’s notice. The majority of ensemble members are also understudies. When they are performing their understudy duties (covering a named character in the show), someone needs to cover their part. After all, you can’t have an Enchantment Under the Sea Dance in Back to the Future the Musical without any of the dancers. Whether the leading lady loses her voice, the second tenor trips over a stage prop, or the entire chorus goes down with a nasty case of food poisoning (don’t eat the pies on Fleet Street guys…) the Swings need to (kick)step in. In short, swings are the theatrical equivalent of Swiss Army knives, only with jazz hands. Why Celebrate Swings? Without Swings, your favourite West End productions would be in constant peril. Imagine Phantom of the Opera with no Christine, or Les Misérables without a revolution. (Spoiler: it would be even more misérable.) Swings ensure the show goes on, maintaining the magic of live performance even under the most chaotic circumstances. They don’t just memorise lines; they learn choreography, harmonies, and blocking for multiple roles. Some swings cover as many as 30 or more roles/tracks, which makes their brains more powerful than Elphaba’s battle cry. Swings in the West End In London’s West End, swings hold a special place in the hearts of casts and audiences alike. Shows like Hamilton or Wicked, with their intricate staging and complex musical arrangements, lean heavily on their swings to uphold the integrity of the performance. When the curtain rises, the audience never knows which performer is a Swing (you may have seen one the last time you went to the theatre) - a testament to their seamless integration into the production.

An interview with a Swing

We sat down with a West End super swing, who has covered countless roles in the past 11 years!

What does a typical working day look like?

There is no typical day as a Swing, every day is different, which is the beauty of the job.

Usually, you will tend to hear from the Company manager about 3 hours before Call Time what you will be doing in the show that day, then, perhaps, if it's a new track you haven’t debuted before or possibly haven’t performed for a while you will probably spend some time rehearsing and re acquainting yourself with the role.

There are also more often than not rehearsals for Covers or Children, Cut Shows, Cast changes and maybe filming for promotions so it's never a dull moment for a swing in the West End.

How many roles do you typically cover in a show?

Swings tend to cover the entire Ensemble, so this could be anything from 3 - 30 roles. A lot of the time Swings will also cover Principle Roles and sometimes Male/Female Swings are asked to Cross Swing so this would add to the number.

What do you do during showtime if you're not performing?

Standby Shows can be like gold dust for Swings, they can be used to do valuable written work such as update Swing Maps and Bibles, rehearse numbers in dressing rooms (or studios) or perhaps enjoy some well earned relaxation upon occasion.

How much notice are you given before going on stage?

Anything between 7 months to 7 minutes.

If it is a pre-planned holiday then a Swing (if approved by Show Creatives) can know that they will be going on for a role up to a year in advance. However, if there is a mid-show emergency like illness or injury, a swing will often be required to jump into a role at a moment's notice for the next number or sometimes even mid scene.

What's the best thing about being a swing?

The best thing about being a Swing in my opinion is being part of a Swing Team. You are bonded by a mutual feeling of true respect for one another and immense comradeship. Together, you go through an experience on a show that no one else can be aware of and more often than not pull together to ensure that the curtain stays up and thousands of people aren’t disappointed. It’s a very special bond and some of my best friends in life are people that I have been a Swing alongside.

What's one thing you wish everyone knew about theatre swings?

Swings truly are the backbone of the West end and they do quite honestly keep Shows open.

This has, quite rightly, been brought to people’s attention more over the past few years and the post-covid period certainly helped to highlight this, however there is still more attention and respect needed to be given to these super humans.

Swings are not subs waiting in the wings to be tapped in. They are hired because not only are they able to do everything that the entire ensemble can do vocally and physically but they also possess the mental capacity, intelligence and brain power to retain multiple roles and their demands along with endless choreography, harmonies, lines, blocking and safety aspects that are required of them.

Fun Facts About Swings

They’re walking encyclopedias. A swing’s notes are a treasure trove of scripts, staging diagrams, and emergency caffeine sources.

They’re always on call. Swings have to stay in peak performance shape even when they’re not onstage. It’s like being a professional athlete who might have to play any sport, at any time.

They’re masters of disguise. Quick costume changes? Child’s play. Swings often transform from character to character with lightning speed, sometimes in under 30 seconds.

It’s rare, but they can appear in multiple productions in the same week. Swings can be contracted to perform in multiple productions of the same show at the same time. Recently, one West End Swing performed in Hamilton's matinee and then went on to play the role of Chistory in Wicked the same evening!

How to Celebrate National Swing Day

Applaud louder at the beginning of the curtain call. Next time you’re in the West End, give an extra round of applause for the swings and ensemble members performers who make it all possible.

Send love online. Many swings share their journeys on social media. Show them some appreciation!

Learn about their craft. Try memorising a few lines and moves from your favourite musical. Now imagine doing that for 30 roles. You’ll have newfound respect for swings in no time.

So this National Swing Day, celebrate the incredible swings of the West End and beyond. Without them, theatre wouldn’t just be a little less magical; it might just stop altogether.