Who is performing at National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals 2025?

You may have done the double - seeing a matinee and an evening show in one day - but have you ever done a decagon? Well now’s your chance to watch ten of the very best musicals all in one evening, and you don’t even have to move from your sofa to complete this epic musical marathon. Win-Win.

Now in its fourth dazzling year, The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals is as frequent as a 2:22: A Ghost Story revival. This year, the show is pulling out all the stops as it celebrates 30 years of National Lottery funding for the arts. With over 20,000 theatre-related projects supported, it’s only right that we celebrate this standing-ovation-worthy milestone with some of the UK’s biggest West End productions. But who will be taking part?

Hosting the spectacle will be the Big Night of Musicals leading man Jason Manford. The comedian is no stranger to the stage, having starred in The Producers, Sweeney Todd, and Guys and Dolls. He’s joined by a stellar lineup of performers, including the legendary Michael Ball, powerhouse Olivier nominee Marisha Wallace, and Broadway sensation Billy Porter. The show, filmed at Manchester’s AO Arena in front of a roaring crowd of 12,000, promises unforgettable moments, jaw-dropping vocals, and a few surprises along the way.

Marisha Wallace delivers a spellbinding rendition of "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret, the iconic song previously helped Liza Minnelli win an Oscar and Emma Stone an Olivier. Wallace, who currently stars in the role at London’s Kit Kat Club, previously dazzled audiences with her stand-out performances in Dreamgirls, Guys and Dolls, and Oklahoma!. Meanwhile, WhatsOnStage award winner and Olivier nominee, Layton Williams, injects a dose of outrageous fun with Titanique, the campy, Celine Dion-fueled parody that’s been a surprise smash hit. Given Williams' past as Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Bad Education’s scene-stealer, expect no shortage of high kicks and hilarity.