My Top Ten Leading Ladies In The West End

There's never a wrong time to celebrate the remarkable women of the West End. London's theatre scene is home to some of the most captivating musical talent in the world, and its leading ladies continue to set the standard. Here's my selection of ten outstanding actors currently making their mark in the London theatre scene this summer.

10. Vanessa Williams – Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada at the Dominion Theatre

A true icon of stage and screen, Vanessa Williams brings sharp sophistication and icy glamour to the role of fashion's most fearsome editor. With razor-sharp comic timing and commanding vocals, her Miranda is magnetic - every line, every look, every strut down the runway is pure theatre royalty.

9. Desmonda Cathabel – Eurydice in Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre

A breakout star with remarkable emotional depth, Desmonda Cathabel delivers a bold, haunting Eurydice in this folk-jazz reimagining of Greek myth. Her rich voice and fierce presence bring new dimension to the tragic love story - gritty, vulnerable, and powerful.

8. Astrid Harris – Céline Dion (ish) in Titanique at the Criterion Theatre

Taking parody to gloriously ridiculous new heights, Astrid's performance is a comic masterclass. Her vocal prowess is only matched by her genius for character comedy, sending up Céline while somehow honouring her at the same time. Completely unmissable.

7. Victoria Chen – Mei in My Neighbour Totoro at the Barbican

In this beautifully staged adaptation of the beloved Studio Ghibli classic, Victoria Chen brings tenderness and wide-eyed sincerity to the role of Mei. Her performance captures the whimsy and wonder of childhood, grounding the fantasy in real heart.

6. Lily Kerhoas – Christine Daaé in Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty’s Theatre

Lily Kerhoas delivers a fresh yet faithful Christine, with exquisite vocals and touching vulnerability. Her portrayal balances innocence and strength, and her rendition of "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again" is a true highlight of the show.

5. Frances Mayli McCann – Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby Musical at the London Coliseum

Frances Mayli McCann is enigmatic and elegant as Gatsby’s golden girl. With her haunting vocals and captivating charisma, she draws you into Daisy’s world of illusion, regret, and glamour—perfectly pitched for this immersive retelling.

4. Mazz Murray – Donna in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre

A West End staple with powerhouse vocals and serious comic chops, Mazz Murray commands the stage as Donna. She’s hilarious, heartfelt, and completely electrifying—from the raucous "Mamma Mia" to the raw emotion of "The Winner Takes It All."

3. Nathania Ong – Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre

With grace, intelligence, and a crystalline voice, Nathania Ong brings sincerity and strength to the role of Eliza. Her "Burn" is beautifully restrained and devastating, and she brings a quiet emotional core to this high-energy juggernaut of a show.

2. Emma Kingston – Elphaba in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre

Stepping into one of the most demanding roles in musical theatre, Emma Kingston soars - literally and vocally. Her Elphaba is both fierce and heartbreakingly human, and her rendition of "Defying Gravity" is goosebump-inducing in all the right ways.

1. Rachel Zegler – Eva Perón in Evita at the London Palladium

In a revolutionary West End debut, Rachel Zegler brings fierce ambition, charm, and emotional complexity to the iconic role of Eva Perón. With stunning vocals and captivating stage presence, she redefines the role for a new generation. A truly iconic, unforgettable performance.

We’re living through a golden age of female talent in the West End. From legendary icons to emerging stars, these women are defining roles, raising the bar, and leaving audiences in awe night after night. These are my top ten - who’s on your list?