Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    My Master Builder review: The blueprint for a modern classic

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Regarded as one of Ibsen's most significant and self-revealing works, The Master Builder follows Halvard Solness, a middle-aged man who runs an architecture practice. Despite the CEO title, and in keeping with the plays, Solness is a builder, not an architect. His lack of qualifications fuels his fear of being usurped, and it’s this paranoia and ultimate imposter syndrome that leads to his downfall.

    My Master Builder, inspired by Ibsen's classic, brings the action to the present. Set in the Hamptons on the eve of Independence Day, the new play concerns a promoted Henry Solness (McGregor) – a kind of ‘rock starchitect’ in this version – as he celebrates his latest technical triumph. Fittingly for the 4th of July, plenty of fireworks ensue, as burning desires, charged affairs, and explosive accusations flood the night sky.

    Ibsen plays are known for their slow burn, with characters gradually revealing their innermost thoughts over several hours and two intervals (the last West End production of The Master Builder was just shy of 180 minutes). This new production doesn’t smoulder; it erupts – burning brightly and fiercely throughout its 1 hour 40 minute run time. A blazing inferno, the play scorches through repression and artifice, laying bare the emotional wreckage with a breathless urgency.

    Judgements and accusations are direct – as bold and violent as brutalist architecture that disfigures a uniformed street. They tear down the very foundations of someone's character as if they were clearing rubble from a construction site. The effect is both horrifying and thrilling. It’s like watching a controlled collapse – precise, devastating, and impossible to look away from. Partners, work rivals, and former lovers never skirt around the truth; they hurl it, unflinching, like grenades. And isn’t that something we’ve all wanted to do? To look someone square in the eye and dismantle the polite façades, brick by brick? 

    My Master Builder review: The blueprint for a modern classic

     

    The female characters have far more agency than the previous reincarnation and are given more than a seat at the table – they are the heads of it. Elen (Kate Fleetwood) – Henry’s wife – in particular, is transformed into a ferocious presence: she’s gleeful in her destruction, dragging her husband’s secrets into the light and summoning the specters of their shared past as she invites his ghost to dinner. She is cutthroat and direct in the best possible way – a woman unbound, unapologetic, and terrifyingly electric. She’s not all dark and no shade, though – unusual for any play, either historical or contemporary. she (a woman?!) has the funniest lines and biggest laughs of the show.

    Also gaining laughs, as well as sympathy and, at times, hostility, is Ewan McGregor's Henry. The role marks McGregor’s first West End performance in almost two decades, but it's clear his passion and joy for live performance hasn’t weaned in his 17-year-long absence. His portrayal of the David Bowie-esque architect is a captivating watch and a treat to see live on stage.

    Beyond the stage, Michael Grandage once again directs McGregor, having previously collaborated with him on Othello and Guys and Dolls at the Donmar Warehouse. Unlike Henry and Elen’s relationship, it is clear that their chemistry hasn’t fizzled and the flame hasn’t dwindled – in fact, My Master Builder is proof that it’s shining brighter than ever.

    My Master Builder plays at Wyndham’s Theatre until 12 July.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Rob Madge and Hannah Dodd to star in Cabaret

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    New casting has been announced for Cabaret‘s record-breaking run at the Kit Kat Club. The latest installment... Read more

    best pre-theatre dining in London

    Best Pre-Theatre Dining in London

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Looking for the perfect pre-theatre dinner in London? Whether you want a quick bite, a luxurious meal, or a casual di... Read more

    Fiddler on the Roof London tickets

    Fiddler on the Roof confirms full West End cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Following a sold-out run at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, and a barn-storming performance at the Olivier&rsqu... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies