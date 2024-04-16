Mrs Doubtfire announce new cast Apr 16, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Say ‘Hello!’ to the new dears joining Mrs Doubtfire, as the hip hopping family hit enters its second year in the West End! The musicals leading man (or should that be lady?) Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) will continue his tour-de-force turn as Daniel Hillard, alongside Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre. From Tuesday 14 May 2024 the unconventional family will be joined by rising star Charlotte Fleming as Lydia Hillard, Matthew Goodgame (Chicago) as Stuart Dunmire, and Ross Dawes (Phantom of the Opera) as Mr. Jolly. Micha Richardson (Come From Away), who currently stars as Janet Lundry in the feel-good musical, will take over the role of court liaison officer, Wanda Sellner, from Kelly Agbowu.

Mrs. Doubtfire also introduces Thommy Bailey Vine, Herbie Byers, and Parker Newman who alternate the role of Christopher Hillard and Rachelle Bonfield-Bell, Ellemie Shivers, and Felicity Walton who alternate the role of Natalie Hillard.

Completing the cast are Michael Afemaré, Alex Bowen, Nicole Carlisle, Joshua Dever, Joseph Dockree, Autumn Draper, Maria Garrett, Cristina Hoey, Peter Houston, Jodie Knight, Ryan Lay, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Ellie Mitchell, Perry O’Dea, Rhys Owen, Bleu Woodward, and Tom Woollaston.

What is Mrs Doubtfire about?

Adapted from the cult 1993 film starring Robin Williams, out-of-work actor Daniel (Gabriel Vick) will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, the voiceover artist creates an alter ego, Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire, in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Who are the creatives behind Mrs Doubtfire?

Created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, the show features original music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell (team behind the hit Tony Award-nominated musical Something Rotten!). Direction is by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), with costume design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), lighting design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and hair design by David Brian Brown (Frozen the Musical).

