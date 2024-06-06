Meet the Cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Playing at the Piccadilly Theatre, the vibrant stage adaptation of the beloved film Moulin Rouge! brings the iconic story to life with a talented cast. Audiences are treated to the captivating performances of the show's stars, each bringing their own flair to the beloved characters.

With their powerful voices, stunning dance routines, and undeniable stage presence, the cast transports audiences to the glamorous world of Parisian nightlife in a theatrical experience that is both enchanting and unforgettable. But where’s the best place to sit to witness these spectacular spectacular sites? Luckily for you we’ve compiled the Picadilly Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan to help you decide. Book yourself tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical today.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - Who Are The Current Cast Members

The current cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been starring in the show since the 18th October 2023.

The lead cast members in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tanisha Spring (Groundhog Day) currently plays the role of Satine, having previously alternated the role, while Dom Simpson (The Book of Mormon) joined the cast as Christian.

When the Director, Alex Timbers, announced their casting back in October 2023, he said: “Dom is a superb musical theatre performer who brings wit, warmth, and depth to his portrayal of Christian. We're thrilled to welcome Tanisha back; she was an unforgettable part of our original West End cast. Her talent is boundless, and her star power shines brightly.”