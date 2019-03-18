Miss Saigon’s Peter Polycarpou to join Kelsey Grammer and Danielle de Niese in Man of La Mancha Mar 18, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Dec 27, 2019) Further casting has been announced for the highly anticipated, English National Opera production of Man of La Mancha, which stars world-class opera singer Danielle de Niese and renowned Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer. Famed Greek Cypriot-British actor Peter Polycarpou, who most recently starred in Pinter 4: Moonlight/Night School as part of the Pinter at the Pinter season, is set to join the cast for the upcoming revival, which opens at the London Coliseum next month.

Man of La Mancha has officially found its Sancho: Peter Polycarpou (pictured here in Pinter Four). The role of Sancho was originally played in London's West End by Bernard Spear.

The Man of La Mancha ENO cast

The ENO production of Man of La Mancha has added another leading man to its cast. Peter Polycarpou, who is perhaps best known for his role as Chris Theodopolopodous on TV's Birds of a Feather, is set join the previously announced Kelsey Grammer and Danielle de Niese to play Don Quixote's squire and sidekick, Sancho Panza.

Man of La Mancha also stars Nicholas Lyndhurst as the Innkeeper and Captain, and Cassidy Janson, who shares the roles of Dulcinea and Aldonza with Danielle de Niese. Have a look at the Man of La Mancha performance schedule to find out when Danielle de Niese and Cassidy Janson will be performing.

Completing the cast of Man of La Mancha are Debra Michaels (Maria), Emanuel Alba (Barber), Eugene McCoy (Dr Carrasco/The Duke), Julie Jupp (Housekeeper), Lucy St Louis (Antonia), Minal Patel (Padre), Natasha Leaver (Fermina), Paul F Monaghan (Muleteer), Rakesh Boury (Muleteer), and Stephen John Davis (Muleteer).

The operatic musical will also star Alex Pinder (Swing), Anna Woodside (Ensemble), David Seadon-Young (Muleteer/Pedro), Dominic Owen (Ensemble), Femi Akinfolarin (Muleteer), Helen Walsh (Swing), Jocelyn Prah (Ensemble), Joseph Poulson (Ensemble), Luke Jackson (Ensemble), Luke McCall (Swing), Ryan Pidgen (Muleteer), Samuel Thomas (Muleteer), Tash Holway (Swing), Teddy Wills (Muleteer), and Tim Hodges (Ensemble).

Peter Polycarpou bio

Before becoming a popular television and film star, Polycarpou gained a strong foothold in acting whilst on the stage. His most notable theatre credits include originating the role of John in the 1989 West End production of Miss Saigon and originating the roles of Jean Prouvaire, Pimp, Drunk and Innkeeper opposite Patti LuPone as Fantine in the 1985 production of Les Miserables, both of which were musicals by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil that became worldwide sensations. He is also known for having starred as the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, Beadle Bamford in Sweeney Todd, Buddy Fiddler in City of Angels, and most recently, Ahmed Qurie in the National Theatre production of Oslo.

Polycarpou's film credits include his role as Domingo Mercante opposite Madonna in Evita, the lead role of Solomon in Broken, and most recently, the lead role in 2007's O Jerusalem. In addition to appearing on Birds of a Feather, Polycarpou's TV credits also include his role as Yannis Pappas on EastEnders and his appearance on BBC TV's eighth series of Hustle.

About Man of La Mancha and the London Coliseum revival

Man of La Mancha received its world premiere in Connecticut back in 1965 and later took home five Tony Awards for its original Broadway run. It went on to receive its West End premiere in 1968 with Keith Michell receiving star billing. The upcoming Coliseum production marks the first-ever London revival of Man of La Mancha and is produced by Michael Grade and Michael Linnit.

The creative team behind the London Coliseum production includes director Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard), set designer James Noone, lighting designer Rick Fisher, conductor David White, sound designer Mick Potter, and casting director David Grindrod. The show will be performed alongside the ENO's 35-piece orchestra.

Man of La Mancha opens on 26 April 2019 and is booking until 8 June 2019.

Man of La Mancha London Coliseum tickets from just £ 18!

It's been over half a century since Man of La Mancha has graced the West End stage. So you won't want to miss the long-awaited return of this classic musical starring Kelsey Grammer, Danielle de Niese, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Cassidy Janson, and Peter Polycarpou. It's also not every day you see cheap London theatre tickets for a show that features an all-star cast!

Book your Man of La Mancha tickets today for as low as £18!