Menier Chocolate Factory - Best Seats and Seating Plan

Tucked away in Southwark, London, the Menier Chocolate Factory is a hidden gem of the London theatre scene. Housed in a former 19th-century chocolate factory, this charming venue opened as an arts complex in 2004, quickly building a reputation for outstanding productions in an intimate setting.

Since its inception, the Menier Chocolate Factory has been associated with many award-winning shows, including Sunday in the Park with George, La Cage aux Folles, and A Little Night Music, several of which have transferred successfully to the West End and Broadway.

The original brickwork and industrial features of the old factory have been preserved, adding to the unique character of the venue and offering theatre-goers a truly atmospheric experience.

What are the best seats at the Menier Chocolate Factory?

The Menier Chocolate Factory is known for its intimate auditorium - there are no bad seats here, but a few areas stand out depending on your preferences.

The majority of seating is in the stalls, arranged on a single level. Rows are close to the stage, offering an immersive, up-close view of the action. Seats in the centre of Rows B–E typically offer the best overall views, balancing proximity and perspective without feeling too close.

Seats located towards the sides can offer unique, angled views of the stage. These are perfect for those who like a slightly different perspective and can sometimes be a little more affordable.

Sitting in the very front row at the Menier Chocolate Factory means you’ll be virtually part of the action! Perfect for interactive or highly physical performances, though for some productions, a little neck-craning might be needed.

Because the venue is so small and intimate, wherever you sit, you’ll feel connected to the performance.

Menier Chocolate Factory seating plan

This is just one example of Menier Chocolate Factory's seating plan. The space is versitile and can accomodate in the round, thrust and proscenium arch.