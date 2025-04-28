Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Menier Chocolate Factory - Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Tucked away in Southwark, London, the Menier Chocolate Factory is a hidden gem of the London theatre scene. Housed in a former 19th-century chocolate factory, this charming venue opened as an arts complex in 2004, quickly building a reputation for outstanding productions in an intimate setting.

    Since its inception, the Menier Chocolate Factory has been associated with many award-winning shows, including Sunday in the Park with George, La Cage aux Folles, and A Little Night Music, several of which have transferred successfully to the West End and Broadway.

    The original brickwork and industrial features of the old factory have been preserved, adding to the unique character of the venue and offering theatre-goers a truly atmospheric experience.

    What are the best seats at the Menier Chocolate Factory?

    The Menier Chocolate Factory is known for its intimate auditorium - there are no bad seats here, but a few areas stand out depending on your preferences.

    The majority of seating is in the stalls, arranged on a single level. Rows are close to the stage, offering an immersive, up-close view of the action. Seats in the centre of Rows B–E typically offer the best overall views, balancing proximity and perspective without feeling too close.

    Seats located towards the sides can offer unique, angled views of the stage. These are perfect for those who like a slightly different perspective and can sometimes be a little more affordable.

    Sitting in the very front row at the Menier Chocolate Factory means you’ll be virtually part of the action! Perfect for interactive or highly physical performances, though for some productions, a little neck-craning might be needed.

    Because the venue is so small and intimate, wherever you sit, you’ll feel connected to the performance.

    Menier Chocolate Factory seating plan

    This is just one example of Menier Chocolate Factory's seating plan. The space is versitile and can accomodate in the round, thrust and proscenium arch. 

    Menier Chocolate Factory - Best Seats and Seating Plan

    How many seats are at the Menier Chocolate Factory?

    The Menier Chocolate Factory has a cosy seating capacity of around 180 seats. This small size is a big part of its charm, allowing audiences to experience productions in an unusually close and personal way.

    Are there accessible seats at the Menier Chocolate Factory?

    Yes, the Menier Chocolate Factory is accessible, although access is slightly limited due to the historic nature of the building. There is step-free access to the ground floor, including the theatre auditorium, bar, and restaurant. A wheelchair space is available, but it’s essential to book in advance. An accessible toilet is located on the ground floor, and assistance dogs are welcome in all areas.

    If you require accessible seating or additional assistance, it’s strongly recommended to contact the venue before your visit to make necessary arrangements.

    What shows are currently playing at the Menier Chocolate Factory?

    The Menier Chocolate Factory offers an eclectic programme year-round, ranging from reimagined classic musicals to brand-new plays and bold adaptations. Recent seasons have featured revivals of beloved Sondheim musicals, new British comedies, and inventive contemporary dramas.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    best pre-theatre dining in London

    Best Pre-Theatre Dining in London

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Looking for the perfect pre-theatre dinner in London? Whether you want a quick bite, a luxurious meal, or a casual di... Read more

    Fiddler on the Roof London tickets

    Fiddler on the Roof confirms full West End cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Following a sold-out run at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, and a barn-storming performance at the Olivier&rsqu... Read more

    The Bridge Theatre - Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Opened in 2017, the Bridge Theatre is the first new theatre of its scale to be built in London’s commercial the... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies