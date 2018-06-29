Matilda "a treat for both children and parents alike" Jun 29, 2018 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal Matilda the Musical, with music and lyrics by the startling talented Tim Minchin is always going to be a good time. I was most interested to see how children would be able to get lost in the story, to be absorbed by the magic that it has to offer. Set in the charming Cambridge Theatre, just off Seven Dials it has quite the staging and setting. You know you are in for a magical time when you step into the theatre. Of particular note are the letters of the alphabet displayed and dotted around. I shall leave that there, so not as to spoil but do keep an eye out for them.

The night I attended performing as Matilda was young Olivia Wells. A very pure voice and a delight to watch, she excelled in keeping a firm grip on the amount of dialogue (and being swung around by her plaits) her role has. David Shannon is very comfortable when handling the maggots as Miss Trunchbull, hilariously entertaining and scary in equal measure. It is a handy twist that David is blessed with height and the image of him towering over the children is captivating. And of course, the divine Gina Beck as Miss Honey, displaying her loving and maternal side, delivering what Matilda and the audience desired as an outcome. The little girl with the magic inside retained her innocence the whole way through. Mr and Mrs Worwood in bought jolliness to the proceedings, predictable but nonetheless fun.

The songs are catchy, and along with the children who attended I was mesmerised at how well the story was put together. It made me realise two things – Roald Dahl will be passed down from generation to generation and theatre will always have longevity in productions of this calibre. It is a treat for both children and parents alike. My favourite song from the production is “When I Grow Up” which somehow feels relatable to us all.

Matilda has won over 85 awards worldwide, it has a planned tour for 2018 and of course, you can always read the book too!

Matilda is currently booking until 20 October 2019, book your tickets here!