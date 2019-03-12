Louise Redknapp set to return to 9 to 5 The Musical at the end of the month Mar 12, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Official dates have been set for Louise Redknapp’s long-awaited return to 9 to 5 at the Savoy Theatre. The renowned singer and actress was originally meant to star in the musical’s premiere back in January but was forced to pull out due to a fractured wrist and cut on her chin during the show's rehearsals. After making a full recovery whilst on ‘convalescent leave,’ Louise is ready to get back to work.

The wait is over for Louise Redknapp. The star is set to join her castmates in 9 to 5 this month!

Back to the 9-to-5 grind for Louise Redknapp

After an unexpected injury left Louise unable to perform in the musical's West End premiere, the show had to go on without her, much to the dismay of fans. For the past month and a half, former Mary Poppins actress Caroline Sheen has been filling in for Louise in her absence. Now on the mend, Louise Redknapp took to Twitter today to officially announce she is set to rejoin Amber Davies and Natalie McQueen on 25 March 2019, playing the role of Violet Newstead until 29 June 2019.

What is the 9 to 5 musical about?

Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 musical is based on the film of the same name that starred the Queen of Country herself. The musical follows three female Texan employees – Judy Bernly (Amber Davies), Doralee Rhodes (Natalie McQueen) and Violet Newstead (Louise) – at Consolidated Industries who are fed up with their misogynistic and sexist boss, Franklin Hart Jr. (Brian Conley). The trio band together to teach Mr. Hart a lesson and they're not afraid to get their hands dirty in the process.

The musical also stars Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith, who reprised the role from the 2012-13 UK tour.

What the critics are saying about 9 to 5 The Musical

The West End Savoy Theatre production of 9 to 5 The Musical has been receiving rave reviews since it opened for previews on 28 January 2019. Many critics have lauded the show's relevance to our time and its faithfulness to the film's feel-good vibes. Our blogger Kay Johal recently reviewed the show and praised its ability to tackle such a serious topic as misogyny in a 'lighthearted, comedic way.' What's more, the general audience loves 9 to 5 to bits as the show has reportedly received standing ovations night after night.

9 to 5 The Musical is currently booking until 21 August 2019 at the West End's Savoy Theatre.

