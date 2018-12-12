Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    London Theatre Review: Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre

    Posted on | By Kay Johal

    Are people born Wicked? Or do they have Wickedness thrust upon them? This is the main question posed by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s Wicked, the musical adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s alternative telling of the L. Frank Baum novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”.

    London Theatre Review: Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre
    Sophie Evans (Glinda) and Alice Fearn (Elphaba) share a tender moment before Elphaba Defies Gravity.

    So what, according to this revisionism, exactly happened in the land of Oz before Dorothy came onto the scene?  Was the Wizard really all that Wonderful?  The story starts with a step back in time, introducing us to the characters of Glinda and Elphaba (whose name is a clever play on the letters L, F and B - the author’s initials!) in their youth, and as the story progresses, we follow their journey through life and ultimately discover how they come to fulfil their destinies as the “good” and “wicked” witches.

    There is an extremely clever interweaving of the two stories, which runs throughout the production - the keen observer will spot all kinds of clever links and tie-ins at various points, and these new angles will certainly serve as talking points for keen fans of Baum’s original story.

    The two principal parts are currently played by Sophie Evans and Alice Fearn respectively, and both do a sterling job with their roles - Evans’ soaring soprano is absolutely on point when she hits the high notes, and the sheer power of Fearn’s voice leaves the audience in no doubt that Elphaba is a strong and determined character with a ferocious sense of belief in what she does.  When both voices combine, the result is a joy to listen to.

    A very strong supporting cast complement the two roles admirably (with particular mentions for Melanie La Barrie and Andy Hockley), and the beautifully restored interior of the Apollo Victoria Theatre complements the set design perfectly, making you feel at times as if you really are in the Ozdust Ballroom or the Emerald City.  Audiences have been flocking to see for themselves for over 12 years now, making this show London’s 10th longest running musical. 

    And deservedly so... it’s fabulocious!!

    Witness the magic of Wicked for yourself! Book Wicked tickets now and you'll be changed For Good!

    Kay Johal
    By Kay Johal

    Kay particularly enjoys musicals and has a passion for writing.

    Related news

    Text: 5 star Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, Sunday Express, Financial Times, Guardian. Charlie Stemp, Cardly Anderson, Tom Edden, Crazy for You. A Chichester Festival Theatre Production, Music & Lyrics George & Ira Gershwin, Book Ken Ludwig. Direction & Choreography Susan Stroman. Gillian Lynne Theatre - opens this June. Image: A man and a woman against a moon and the stars in a passionate dance/embrace. The text is gold with stars around it and the background is blue with stars. The man is wearing a tuxedo and the woman is in a gold dress.

    Interview with Crazy For You’s Tom Edden

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    It isn’t just audience members who are enthralled by the athletic tap dancing and acrobatics performed by the t... Read more

    Interview with We Will Rock You’s Lee Mead

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    West End royalty Lee Mead is taking off his technicolour dream coat in favour of a more subdued l... Read more

    Confused about theatre dialogue? Read this and you’ll be off book in no time!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Understanding the intricacies of theatrical dialogue can be a daunting task, especially if you have never seen the sc... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies