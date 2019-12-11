Menu
    London Theatre Review: A Taste of Honey at Trafalgar Studios

    Posted on | By Kay Johal

    When there is a jazz band on stage, and the atmosphere is gritty and low, you know you are in for a good time.  I headed over to Trafalgar Studios to cast my eye over A Taste of Honey, the kitchen sink drama primarily telling the tale between mother Helen (a resplendent Jodie Prenger) and daughter Jo (Gemma Dobson). Being carted from one washed up relationship and location to another, the magic is in the dialogue and chemistry between Jo and Helen, with endearing interludes from the men in their lives.

    Gemma Dobson and Jodie Prenger in A Taste of Honey at London's Trafalgar Studios

    Prenger fits the bill very nicely in this role, she has the smoky-toned voice to convey with depth and integrity what she is trying to say, clearly making the point that you don’t always need words to get your point of view across. However, Dobson stands strong in her role, bringing an understated nuance of pain and love for her mother in equal measure – the constant bickering in no way belying the very real intimate love between the two of them. In her portrayal of Jo, Dobson manages to find the exasperation and exhaustion that a young girl in the throes of puberty, first love and wanton mood swings experiences with a sense of ease.

    Given that this is not a new piece of theatre, it is well handled with themes that are relevant today, racism, poverty, and homosexuality amongst others proving that it is a play that stands the test of time and this adaption serves well.  This is a thought provoking piece that is well worth the watch.

