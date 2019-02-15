London Theatre Review: 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre Feb 15, 2019 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal (Updated on Mar 15, 2019) It's pretty much an anthem for the working gal. What a way to make a livin', right? Now Dolly is bringing the hit smash 9 to 5: The Musical to London's Savoy Theatre and with a host of stars aplenty (Brian Conley, Amber Davis, Natalie McQueen, Bonnie Langford and in place of Louise Redknapp (for the interim) Caroline Sheen) I took my place to see if the stage version could live up to the cult film.

Caroline Sheen as Violet Newstead, Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes and Amber Davies as Judy Bernley in 9 to 5: The Musical

9 to 5 is topical, current and has arrived at a time when the world needs to be reminded of how things haven’t really changed in the last twenty years. Set in the 80s at a time when sexism, bad hair and shoulder pads were at the height of fashion and with more than a sprinkling of misogynistic undertones, it underscores just how far we haven’t progressed. What the cast and crew have succinctly managed to do is highlight this in a lighthearted, comedic way that resonates. There are gags-a-plenty, songs galore and a smoothly swift set change that compliments and certainly doesn’t detract from what is going all around the lead casts.

The standout performance for me was that of Natalie McQueen. She brought integrity and a deeper understanding to her role, and the accent!? Close your eyes and you are in the heart of Texas. Amber Davies proves in abundance that she can hit the high notes and once embedded she will be able to shine in her role. Caroline bought a 'sheen' to her take on Violet. One to watch is Bonnie Langford – adorably cute, wearing her heart on her sleeve. Brian Conley manages to do what he does best; raise laughs and take his turn in the comedic Hall of Fame.

The first half is infinitely stronger than the second; nonetheless, this is a feel-good show with songs that are relatable and poignant sitting alongside the stirring tracks that we all know. 9-5 is a fun-filled night out and one I will go to see again!

9 to 5 is currently booking at the Savoy Theatre through 31 August. With tickets available starting from £24 you're going to want to tumble outta bed and book your 9 to 5 tickets!