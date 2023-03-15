Menu
    London Theatre Direct's weekly news roundup (15 March 2023)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    This week London Theatre Direct’s news roundup is brimming with diversity and vibrancy, from revolutionary uprisings to haunting melodies - in these shows, you’ll find a bit of everything. Images, extensions and star-studded casts, we have it all - straight from the heart of the West End!

    Step inside the Paris Opera House in Phantom of The Opera, where these hauntingly beautiful and brand-new images capture the eerie elegance of the masked musical genius like never before. The Phantom is waiting to haunt your dreams in this timeless classic, especially now as the show will be extending its run. See more here.

    The barricades are up, and the rebellion continues to thrive with the news of the Les Miserables extension! With soaring music and powerful performances, this show is a triumph of the human spirit, so join the fight and be part of the glorious revolution! Read all about it here.

    Get ready to moonwalk your way to the West End with MJ the Musical, a celebration of Michael Jackson's music and legacy. Featuring some of his greatest hits, from "Thriller" to "Billie Jean," the music will get you moving and grooving all night long! Keep your eyes peeled for tickets! Read more here.

    The superheroic sensation that is Eugenius! has announced the full cast and they're ready to take the West End by storm. This epic musical is filled with catchy tunes and hilarious humour and presents a story of the underdog, inspired by the retro-ness of the 80s - and it’ll all have you cheering for more! Read all about it here.

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

