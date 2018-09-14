London cast announced for Nativity! The Musical Sep 14, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) London casting has officially been announced for Nativity! The Musical. The festive fa-la-la extravaganza is set to star English actor Danny Dyer (Human Traffic, Mean Machine, Celebration) and English comedian and actress Jo Brand (The Brain Drain, Would I Lie to You?). Nativity! The Musical opens at the Eventim Apollo on 19 December 2018 after spreading Christmas cheer on its UK tour.

Pictured: The jolly, festive cast of Nativity! The Musical

Danny Dyer and Jo Brand are coming to the West End this holiday season! Dyer will be playing the role of Hollywood Producer while Brand will be portraying The Critic. Simon Lipkin and Scott Garnham will be reprising their roles from the UK tour as Mr Poppy and Mr Maddens respectively.

Highly prolific in both film and television, Dyer received his big break when he starred as Moff in the 1999 cynical exploitation film, Human Traffic. His other most notable film credits include Billy The Limpet in Mean Machine and Tommy Johnson in The Football Factory, after which he became typecast as the “hard-man.” He is currently a series regular on EastEnders playing the role of Mick Carter. Dyer was also a close friend to Harold Pinter and has starred in three of the late playwright’s plays, including the original 2000 production of Celebration and the revivals of No Man’s Land (2001-02) and The Homecoming (2008). The actor is also well-known for lending his voice for the role of Kent Paul in the brawler video game series, Grand Theft Auto (Vice City and San Andreas).

Comedian Jo Brand is best-known for being the presenter of The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, for which she has completed 4 series. She started her career appearing on Saturday Night Live, The Brain Drain, Jo Brand Through the Cakehole and Getting On. She has also appeared in I Got News for You and Would I Lie to You? Back in 2003, The Observer listed Brand as one of the 50 funniest comedians in British comedy. Her most notable film credit is having starred alongside Danny Dyer in 1999’s Human Traffic. Now the two have reunited for this year’s highly anticipated return of Nativity! The Musical.

Nativity! is based on the cheeky holiday film and was adapted for the stage by Debbie Isitt. It features such merry songs as Nazareth, She’s The Brightest Star, Sparkle and Shine, and One Night One Moment.

The musical follows the town of Coventry in which every primary school puts on a nativity play. Mr Maddens is put in charge of organising a nativity play and musical extravaganza for St Bernadette’s School. In hopes of garnering a five-star review, a Hollywood producer is invited to see the school production with the ambition that it will be turned into a feature-length film. The pressure is on for Mr Madden and his teaching assistant, Mr Poppy, to turn these thumb-sucking children into full-blown superstars.

Following the show’s national tour, Nativity! The Musical will be home in time for Christmas, opening at the Eventim Apollo on 19 December 2018 and running until 31 December 2018.

Treat you and your family to one of the best gifts of the season and book your tickets today for Nativity! The Musical, now starring Danny Dyer and Jo Brand!

Purchase your Nativity! The Musical tickets.