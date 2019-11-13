Last chance to see Joe Egg + Peter Nichols: A Celebration at Trafalgar Studios

A Day in the Death of Joe Egg was a very personal piece for Peter Nichols, who also had daughter with cerebral palsy. Abigail sadly died at a young age and Joe Egg was Nichol's way of coping. The play's premiere in Glasgow in 1967 brought tears to Nichols' eyes.

Additional information about Peter Nichols: A Celebration at Trafalgar Studios

The special one-time event is directed by Nichols' grandson, George Nichols, and will feature special guest stars yet to be confirmed. Peter Nichols: A Celebration will take a closer look at many of Peter Nichols' works, including excerpts from such stage and TV plays of his as The National Health, Promenade, Poppy, and Forget-Me-Not-Lane, as well as passages from his rarely staged works and own personal diary entries courtesy of the British Library.

Peter Nichols: A Celebration is supported by the British Library Collections Trust. George Nicholas announced his delight in getting the chance to bring his grandfather's work to the London theatre stage for a whole new generation of theatregoers. The full archive and oral history of Peter Nichols is fully accessible to the general public for viewing at the British Library.

Peter Richard Nichols CBE passed away on 7 September 2019. He was born on 31 July, 1927.

This special one-off event dedicated to his life and memory will be held at Trafalgar Studios 1 at 3pm on 27 November right before a 7.30pm showing of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. Tickets for Peter Nicholas: A Celebration are now on sale for just £6 and subject to high demand.



A Day in the Death of Joe Egg must end 30 November 2019!

The revival of Peter Nichols' A Day in the Death of Joe Egg has received critical acclaim from both audiences and critics alike. Many theatregoers have called it superb and brilliantly written, with Toby Stephens and Claire Skinner giving spectacular performances. In her review of Joe Egg for London Theatre Direct, Kay Johal praised the play's "sharp" opening and the choice to have the character Bri address the audience directly, which helped give the production an "intimate play-within-a-play feel."

