Kiln Theatre - Best seats and seating plan
Posted on
| By Izzy Amer
First opening as the Tricycle Theatre in 1980, the Kiln Theatre in Kilburn was originally the home of the Wakefield Tricycle Touring Company, a touring company known for British premieres and new writing. A large cinema was added to the complex in 1998, and the Creative Space for education and community work was added in 2001. The theatre has been home to a multitude of acclaimed productions, recently including Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Retrograde.
What are the best seats at the Kiln Theatre?
The Stalls are considered to offer the ultimate view point at the Kiln Theatre, especially rows E - K, due to its exceptional angle and placement. These seats are neither too close nor distant from the stage giving an optimum view of the action.
In the Circle, the first couple of rows offer audiences an optimal vantage point with a superb perspective.
The Side Stalls and Side Circle are a more wallet-friendly option, with a side-on view that still keeps you close to the action.
Kiln Theatre Seating Plan
How many seats are in the Kiln Theatre?
There are 292 seats across the three floors at the Kiln Theatre, consisting of Stalls, Circle, Side Stalls and Side Circle.
Are there accessible seats at the Kiln Theatre?
The main entrance to the theatre has a gently sloping, ascending ramp, providing level access to the Box Office, theatre, bar, café and toilets, all of which are accessible. The cinema is accessible via a lift to the lower level, where there is also a wheelchair accessible toilet.
There are at least three wheelchair spaces available in the stalls for every performance, with level access and accompanying companion seats. The theatre regularly hosts Audio Described, Captioned, and Relaxed performances as well as Touch Tours and Dementia Friendly screenings in the cinema. Guide / Service dogs are also welcome, within designated seating areas in the auditorium.
What shows are on at the Kiln Theatre?
The Kiln Theatre shows a wide range of productions, staging around 8 shows per year, predominantly consisting of work commissioned specifically for the theatre and produced in-house.