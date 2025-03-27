Kiln Theatre - Best seats and seating plan

First opening as the Tricycle Theatre in 1980, the Kiln Theatre in Kilburn was originally the home of the Wakefield Tricycle Touring Company, a touring company known for British premieres and new writing. A large cinema was added to the complex in 1998, and the Creative Space for education and community work was added in 2001. The theatre has been home to a multitude of acclaimed productions, recently including Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Retrograde.

What are the best seats at the Kiln Theatre?

The Stalls are considered to offer the ultimate view point at the Kiln Theatre, especially rows E - K, due to its exceptional angle and placement. These seats are neither too close nor distant from the stage giving an optimum view of the action.

In the Circle, the first couple of rows offer audiences an optimal vantage point with a superb perspective.

The Side Stalls and Side Circle are a more wallet-friendly option, with a side-on view that still keeps you close to the action.

Kiln Theatre Seating Plan