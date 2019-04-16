Kara Tointon and Stephen Mangan to star in West End premiere of The Man in the White Suit Apr 16, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Man in the White Suit, a brand-new play adapted from the 1951 film of the same name, is set to star Green Wing actor Stephen Mangan and EastEnders actress Kara Tointon. The show will make its West End premiere at Wyndham's Theatre in London on 25 September 2019 following its world premiere at the Theatre Royal Bath. Tickets for the highly anticipated London theatre production of The Man in the White Suit are on sale now.

The Man in the White Suit cast, Wyndham's Theatre

The upcoming new play, The Man in the White Suit, has found its leading man and leading lady. Taking on the role of Sidney Stratton and effectively donning the titular white suit is none other than Stephen Mangan, who is perhaps best known for his role on television as Guy Secretan in Green Wing.

Mangan most recently appeared on stage in Ian Rickson's production of The Birthday Party alongside fellow castmates Pearl Mackie, Toby Jones, and Zoë Wanamaker. Other notable stage credits of his include starring in the Olivier Award-winning Duke of York's Theatre production of Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense and in The Norman Conquests, a performance that earned him a Tony Award nomination. On the small screen, Mangan has lent his voice to the popular television spin-off series for Watership Down and has appeared on BBC's Episodes.

Taking on the role of Daphne Birnley is Kara Tointon, a highly prolific stage and screen actress who is perhaps best known for starring as series regular Dawn Swann on 337 episodes of EastEnders.

The London-born actress is noted for winning first place in the 2010 series of Strictly Come Dancing and for appearing in an ITV live production of The Sound of Music, which saw her stage and screen acting collide. Tointon's most notable stage credits include Eliza Doolittle in the 2011 Garrick Theatre production of Pygmalion opposite Dame Diana Rigg and Rupert Everett, the role of Olivia in an RSC production of Twelfth Night, the role of Evelyn in the Harold Pinter Theatre production of Ayckbourn's Absent Friends, and the role of Giny in Ayckbourn's Relatively Speaking.

What is The Man in the White Suit about?

A research chemist and Cambridge alumnus Sidney Stratton invents an incredibly durable fibre that repels dirt and never fades. The 'magical' fabric is used to create an unbelievably shiny white suit that doesn't absorb dye and remains luminous thanks to its use of radioactive material. But when Stratton is tricked into selling off his invention, he refuses the bribe and takes off into the streets, with his white suit glowing in the dark of the night. But is his suit as strong as it lets off, or will he soon be begging for threads?

The Man in the White Suit creative team

The new play is adapted and directed by Sean Foley and is based on the 1951 Ealing comedy classic that starred Joan Greenwood and Alec Guinness. The West End production of The Man in the White Suit at Wyndham's Theatre is booking from 26 September 2019 to 11 January 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets for the Wyndham's Theatre production of The Man in the White Suit are currently going for affordable prices beginning at £18 and up.

Tickets for The Man in the White Suit at Wyndham's Theatre from £18.